Aaron Rodgers Forced to Storm Out of ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show After Awkward Fan Autograph Snub

“Aron Rodgers would no longer be featured on his ESPN show, at least temporarily.” This is what Pat McAfee remarked earlier after former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers criticized comedian Jimmy Kimmel, health authorities, and his critics back in January. During that time, the sports analyst also claimed that the show was “lucky” to have Rodgers. To this, he, however, also added that the star quarterback’s thoughts and opinions “piss off a lot of people.” And now, fast forward to present, once again, Rodgers, who signed the one-year $13.65 million deal with deal with the Steelers with $10 million already guaranteed in June, was forced to walk out of the Pat McAfee show.

Taking to his official IG handle, former NFL punter Pat McAfee dropped the short video clip, featuring Rodgers, 41, on his show. In this clip, the sports analyst hilariously irritated the Super Bowl champion during his appearance. And his post caption has proved it. “🎶We started with 12 counting dahn to one🎶,” he mentioned in his post caption. Clearly, four-time NFL MVP QB Rodgers didn’t like the song McAfee played. Hence, he immediately left the show because he found it embarrassing.

McAfee played the parody of the College Football Playoff (CFP) song, as he said, “Congratulations, Aaron Rodgers. You’re about to experience this.” The song goes, “We’re mixing things up”, and it’s about time more schools get a shot to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat McAfee (@patmcafeeshow) Expand Post

AD



“Starting with 12, coming down to one. That’s how we ground up. CFB National Champion.” To this, Rodgers responded with a straight face, amused by the visuals and the song. He said, “What in the hell is this?” as he later asks, “How much money did they spend on that?” To this, McAfee responded, “Not enough.” Removing his earphones, he walks off, saying, “This is stupid. That was terrible.”

The official College Football Playoff (CFP) theme song for the 2023 National Championship was composed by legendary film composer John Williams. The piece, titled “Of Grit and Glory,” is a cinematic, three-and-a-half-minute orchestral theme recorded by a 96-piece orchestra, as Williams conducts it. ESPN commissioned it, marking its debut during the broadcast of the CFP National Championship game between TCU and Georgia at SoFi Stadium.

However, Pat McAfee is not a big fan of ESPN’s new College Football Playoff (CFP) jingle. On The Pat McAfee Show, he has played the jingle multiple times while expressing his disappointment. He even criticised it, saying, “How did the company that spent billions and billions of dollars on the College Football Playoff go with that as its commercial?” However, he has positively embraced ESPN’s official anthem, “Get By” by Jelly Roll, played during the 2024 college football season.

So, when his guest and close friend Aaron Rodgers appeared on the show, Pat McAfee quickly adopted his antics to entertain him, playing the song. This isn’t the first time that he has appeared on the show. In June 2025, Rodgers appeared to discuss his role as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, weighing in on the team culture. Working with rookie Will Howard, he also talked about whether this would be his last NFL season, saying he is “pretty sure” but left some openness. Previous to this, he also joined McAfee in April 2025, talking about being a free agent.

The friendship between Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee had sparked through their mutual connection with A.J. Hawk, who played with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers and is a co-host on The Pat McAfee Show. And, Rodgers’ regular Tuesday appearances on the show, titled “Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays,” were one of the fan-favorites during the NFL season. And, such quirks on the show between McAfee and Rodgers never fail to interest fans. However, amidst this, Rodgers’ recent stoicism at a golf event was received with mixed interest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodgers rejects fans’ request

At the 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, NFL QB Aaron Rodgers made headlines not for his golf game but because he refused a special request from one of his fans. Rodgers refused to sign an autograph as a fan claimed that he attended his first NFL appearance back in 2005. He approached Rodgers with a ticket stub, saying it was from the Packers-Saints game in 2005, which Green Bay won 52-3.

via Imago Newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with the media after the first day of the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061028 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Rodgers, who came in during mop-up duty in that blowout game, however, wasn’t convinced the fan was being truthful. “You can look it up, though, and I would believe you, then I would sign your thing,” Rodgers said, refusing to autograph the item. The fan, visibly disappointed, walked away, as Rodgers said, “You’re an autograph hound.” Even when the man offered to personalize the autograph, seemingly to prove it wasn’t for resale, Rodgers remained firm, “Yeah, you are. You can’t fool me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Once the clip hit the Internet, it divided the fans. While some fans found Rodgers’ reaction rude and suspicious, others applauded him for his vigilance against autograph scalpers, as this is a common issue at public events. This wasn’t Rodgers’ only notable interaction during the event. He also shared a heartwarming moment with a young boy, inviting the child onto the course for a photo. And, such moments once again make Rodgers a fan favorite.