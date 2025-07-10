Aaron Rodgers Is Unhappy With Steelers Plan as Jerome Bettis Demands Major Offensive Change

For a team that once beat opponents into submission with a fullback and a hangover of broken tackles, the Steelers are now working with something shinier. Bringing in Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf might look great on a Madden roster, but for Jerome Bettis – the guy who was Pittsburgh’s ground identity – this feels like a hard left from who the Steelers are supposed to be.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Bettis didn’t mince words. Dan Patrick kicked things off: “The Steelers let Najee Harris go and it always feels like that offense is predicated on having a good running back there.” Bettis almost agreed but then added a bite. “Yeah, they went away from Najee. I was a big fan…I saw him develop every year and was impressive.” And when asked if the Steelers were finally going to air it out with Rodgers?

“No. No,” Bettis said quickly. “They’re going to run the football. They drafted young kid uh from Iowa who’s really really good running back.” But he dropped his biggest concern with surgical precision: Even if you bring in Rodgers and Metcalf, still, to score a TD, you have to run the football. “If you ask Aaron Rodgers to throw the ball 40 times, that’s a mistake.”

