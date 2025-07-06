Afraid of 4th Divorce, Terry Bradshaw Makes Clever Move to Save Marriage During FOX Job

There are Super Bowl picks, and then there are Super Bowl picks with a story. Everyone’s got their reasons for backing a team – some logical, some totally out of left field. But what happens when your pick could impact more than just your pride? For the legendary Terry Bradshaw, the choice wasn’t about stats, strategy, or even loyalty to his former team (the Steelers). It was all about keeping the peace at home.

Back in December last year, Bradshaw dropped a hot take on the FOX NFL Kickoff. When asked about the Chiefs’ chances at the Super Bowl that year. Bradshaw’s crisp answer: “They’re not going to win three in a row. – No one has ever won three in a row, and have you seen how quick they are getting rid of the ball now?” Bradshaw made the case back then that the Chiefs wouldn’t be able to beat the Bills or the Ravens. But when the Super Bowl came around with the Chiefs battling against the Eagles, Bradshaw was rooting for the Chiefs. With good reason.

Terry Bradshaw made an appearance on the To The Point – Home Services Podcast. He talked about his career and life before and after football. And as he recalled an event in New Orleans where he was talking to a crowd of about 2,000, he had a classic Bradshaw quip to go along with it. As Bradshaw noted, “I asked ‘who in here is Eagles fans.’ Place erupted, like 95%, and I went ‘wow that’s crazy. Chiefs fans?’ and two people clapped.” It was then that Bradshaw revealed he was “married to the Chiefs.” The reason? “I married a girl from Kansas City so obviously when I picked the game the other day I picked the chiefs. I didn’t want to pick the chiefs but I picked the Chiefs, and I’ve been divorced before, I don’t want to lose another house.”

Terry was, of course, talking about his wife Tammy Bradshaw, who is a big-time Chiefs’ fan, hailing from Kansas City herself. Terry’s allegiance was clear. Not to the crowd, or the stats, but to his wife and the harmony of his household. After four marriages, he’s mastered the art of choosing his battles. Sometimes, that means rooting for your spouse’s team, even if it means standing out in a crowd of Eagles fans. And if you look at the journey Terry and Tammy have taken together, it’s clear Terry’s picking teams for love, not glory.

Tammy and Terry Bradshaw: the real winning team

Terry and Tammy Bradshaw’s story is anything but ordinary. After three divorces, Terry met Tammy in 1999. Both of them were juggling through tough times. Terry was battling clinical depression, and Tammy was healing from her own divorce. Tammy didn’t even know Terry was a football player at the beginning. It took her three months to notice his jersey number 12 all over his house. Tammy’s been Terry’s biggest supporter ever since, especially during his battles with cancer and health scares in recent years.

After living together happily for 15 years, the couple finally tied the knot in a spontaneous Hawaiian ceremony back in 2014. Terry’s proposal was spot-on and completely unexpected. As he had noted once, “Ï passed her in the hallway and said, ‘Oh listen, we’re getting married Tuesday in Hawaii.’’ She said OK, and we kept going. We get there, and she said, ‘íf you’re serious, we need to get a license.’ So we got one.” Their wedding was so spontaneous, even the fam missed it the first time around. But they even renewed their vows back in 2021, and this time, everyone was present.

Together, Terry and Tammy have a blended family: Terry’s two daughters, Rachel and Erin, and Tammy’s daughter, Lacey, all from previous marriages. They have shared a lot of peeks into their ranch adventures, family drama, and a bunch of heartfelt moments through their reality show, Bradshaw Bunch. That Super Bowl pick? It was way more than football. It was about keeping his wife happy, honoring their story, and showing that sometimes, the best plays happen off the field.