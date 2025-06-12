After Severe Ego Clash, Packers Legend Brett Favre Confesses Aaron Rodgers Truth Amid Steelers Announcement

“My contract doesn’t say I have to get him ready to play. Now hopefully he watches me and gets something from that.” Back when A-Rod had stepped into Green Bay, not everyone was on board with him. Especially not a disgruntled Brett Favre looking at his replacement walking into the locker room. But that narrative slowly changed over the years, and they became close. And now, as Aaron Rodgers steps into a new role with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brett Favre is remembering the time he spent with A-Rod. But it’s not just old stories coming to light here; Favre has also made a bold claim for A-Rod’s talents.

As Aaron Rodgers smiles in black, white, and gold, there’s a big wave of excitement in Steel City. The reason? Rodgers is throwing tight passes to an explosive DK Metcalf at the minicamps. He’s moving a little slow, but the team believes it won’t stop him from making a heavy impact on the league this season. Players in the locker room are already comparing him to Ben Roethlisberger. And as for Brett Favre, he’s given a surefire seal of approval for Rodgers.

On The RoundTable, Brian Hall discussed Aaron Rodgers with Brett Favre. Remembering the three years A-Rod and Favre spent together, Favre noted, “His first three years in the NFL were with the Packers and with me, we got along great. I will say this now, I was in the latter part of my career – I will say in my 20 years of football, Aaron Rodgers is his arm strength was comparable to mine.” From the moment A-Rod hit the training camps, the signs of greatness were visible for Favre. As he further doubled down, “I mean, he can throw it. There’s no question about it. I knew that. I knew right away that this kid could play.” Brett Favre’s NFL legacy is undeniable. Throughout his career, there were just two years when he didn’t throw passes for 3-4000 yards. So the praise coming from Favre for Rodgers is just massive.

via Imago Via Instagram @aaronrodgers12

Brett Favre also remembered an instance where the two were practicing at the Hudson Center. Favre took it upon himself to set a challenge. To throw a football into the crow’s nest, right into Chris Kurby’s lap. As Favre put it, “it’s probably seven or eight yards behind the goal line and up maybe 30-40 ft. It’s up higher than the goal post. And we’re on about the 35. – I bet I can throw this ball right in Chris Kirby’s lap. – I rare back and throw it and it lands right in Chris Kirby’s lap in this little hole.” For the whole year, as per Favre, Aaron Rodgers tried to replicate that one shot from Favre. Favre also admitted that “he could throw it that far… But he could not get in that hole.”

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have mended their relationship considerably after Favre parted ways with the Packers. And the words of faith in his skills come as a breath of fresh air for A-Rod. But back when Rodgers had first come to the Packers, Favre’s statement of “we got along great” didn’t exactly hold true. Especially as A-Rod himself spilled the beans some time ago.

The rough high seas for A-Rod and Favre

To say Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had a rough relationship isn’t quite right. Back when A-Rod joined the Packers in 2005, Favre was the face of the franchise. And Rodgers was the clear replacement, gearing up to develop behind him. It didn’t sit well with the Packers fanbase, and it certainly didn’t sit well with Favre. And the tensions stayed high between them throughout Favre’s remaining time with the Packers. While on the field, A-Rod was the clear backup, and Favre couldn’t do much about it; he certainly led a lot of efforts to make A-Rod uncomfortable in the Packers locker room.

As per reports, Brett Favre would often embark on fishing and hunting trips with the QBs. But guess who never got an invite? Aaron Rodgers. There was also a time when the players had a table full of merch to sign. And Favre switched in A-Rod’s real helmet and even got all the players to sign it. When Rodgers took to practice with the scribbled helmet, he even got in trouble with HC Mike Sherman. The clashes didn’t stop there. Even when Rodgers and Favre would go out for golf, Rodgers would win, and Favre would fume. If you thought that was all, in his rookie season, Rodgers used to break down the opponent’s defenses and share the reports with everyone. Favre’s reaction to them? As Rodgers had put it in an interview, “I always joked that he just tossed them in the bin on the way out.”

But that troubled history is in the past now. As Aaron Rodgers had said once, “I think a mutual respect grew into the friendship we have now.” And as Brett Favre now hypes up Rodgers’ skill, that respect will only continue to grow. NFL feuds don’t always live forever. Favre and Rodgers are proving that sometimes the feuds just evolve into deep-rooted friendship.