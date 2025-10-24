After 24 Years of HOF Snub, Browns Legend Clay Matthews Jr.’s Daughter Issues Strong Message

After decades of eligibility, Clay Matthews Jr. has once again moved a step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. Down from the initial group of 52, his name now features among 34 senior candidates for the Class of 2026. For his family, though, the advancement carries a mix of pride and frustration, a sentiment they have not hesitated to express.

“My dad, Clay Matthews Jr, has advanced to the next round of the @ProFootballHOF Senior Category!” his daughter Jennifer wrote on X, sharing Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official post. “To say his induction is overdue is a massive understatement. Look at the stats, his records & his leadership. Most importantly, talk to anyone who played against him #ClayMatthewsHOF”.

And she’s right. Matthews Jr started his NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns, playing with them from 1978 to 1993, and finishing it with the Atlanta Falcons in 1996. By 2001, the old linebacker was sufficiently eligible to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, because, well, look at the numbers he posted over his 19 consecutive NFL seasons:

Playing in 278 games and starting 248 of them, Matthews Jr. showed just how tough and reliable he was week after week. He racked up around 1,561 tackles, along with 69.5 sacks and 16 interceptions, putting him among the top linebackers of his era. He also forced and recovered multiple fumbles, making key plays that could completely turn a game.

For example, that one 1989 playoff game in which Matthews intercepted Jim Kelly at the one-yard line in the nine seconds left to seal a Browns victory. Even toward the end of his career, he was still doing it. In fact, at 40 years and 282 days, he became the oldest player to record a sack in NFL history. And yet, the ironman linebacker has only ever come close to making the final cut.

Back in 2021, he made it to the list as a finalist. Then, in the summer of 2023, he made it as a Hall of Fame semifinalist, but didn’t get selected in the 2024 enshrinement class. Sure, he was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor in 2019, a ceremony that was done with his son Clay Matthews III in attendance, but it’s not the same, is it?

Early in October, when the HOF candidates’ list featured 52 names, Jennifer had hyped up her dad with another tweet, noting: “He’s as humble as they come, so you’ll never hear him touting his stats/accomplishments. Instead, he’ll mention his teammates or that he ‘fell into a few tackles.’” And that’s quite similar to what Clay’s younger brother Bruce Matthews, whom he faced 23 times throughout his career, suggested.

“The thing about my brother, which is the thing I think is keeping him out, is his versatility,” the former Tennessee Titans player said. “He could play over the tight end, be stout against the run, be stout taking on blocks. He did all the dirty work. He could cover. He was a nickel linebacker, great in coverage. When they finally cut him loose rushing the passer, and he got 12 sacks. He did everything and he did it very well.”

Bruce, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2007, is touted as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history, while also holding the record for most games played by an offensive lineman. So, when he backs his brother with such high praise, you better believe him.

But why is no one actually believing him in reality? Well, one reason that Matthews Jr. may have been overlooked for the Pro Bowl was perhaps because of the era he played in. The Browns ran a 4-3 defense when he arrived in 1978, meaning he spent much of his early career dropping into coverage rather than rushing the passer. In his first five NFL seasons, he had more passes defensed than sacks each year.

When Marty Schottenheimer installed a 3-4 defense in 1984, Clay’s role continued to shift from nickel linebacker to defensive end on passing downs or inside linebacker against the run, playing wherever he was needed. His sack totals may have suffered because he did what the team asked, not for personal glory.

Mike Munchak, Hall of Fame guard with the Houston Oilers (Class of 2001), said of Matthews: “I thought he was as good as anyone I ever played against.”

Matthews Jr. still holds the record for most career sacks by a Browns player with 82.5, a total that includes sacks from 1978–1981 before they were officially counted. When combined with interceptions, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries, his overall impact numbers are comparable to many Hall of Fame linebackers of his era.

Looking at total impact plays among linebackers from Matthews’ era: Rickey Jackson had 213, Lawrence Taylor 195, Derrick Thomas 187.5, and Clay Matthews 140.5. That places him ahead of Hall of Famers like Andre Tippett, Ray Lewis, Junior Seau, Derrick Brooks, and even two linebackers up for the vote this year.

Independent scout Mike Giddings, who has been evaluating players for 45 years, uses a color-coded grading system with blue as the top grade (All-Pro level) and red as the next tier (Pro Bowl caliber). According to Giddings, back in 2021, Matthews had 13 seasons graded blue and four graded red. Only his rookie season and a year interrupted by a broken leg were below those levels.

“Clay not only qualifies for the number of blue years in our type of evaluation,” he said. “But the fact he went out playing red all the way to his 19th season is unbelievable.”

It’s the combination of versatility, longevity, and consistent production that makes Clay Matthews Jr. such a compelling Hall of Fame candidate. But unfortunately for everyone rooting for him, the path to getting inducted stays crowded and just as complicated.

One step closer, but far from done

Right now, Matthews Jr. is one of 34 former players still in the running in the Seniors category for the Class of 2026. The group spans eras and positions: quarterbacks like Ken Anderson and Roman Gabriel, running backs such as Roger Craig and Chuck Foreman, a handful of standout offensive linemen, six defensive backs, two defensive linemen, and six linebackers, including Matthews himself.

Over the next month, the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will trim the list to just nine semifinalists. From there, only three finalists will move forward to the full Selection Committee for possible induction. Even with a career as impressive as Matthews Jr.’s, there are no guarantees.

The final vote, which also includes Modern-Era players, coaches, and contributors, happens during Super Bowl week, with the Class of 2026 announced at NFL Honors. Ernst & Young LLP oversees the process, making sure every ballot is accurate and counted according to the Hall’s rules. From here on, with only four to eight spots up for grabs, every vote counts, and Matthews Jr. will need each one to finally secure a spot in Canton.