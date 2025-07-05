After Yacht Sighting With $100M Stars, Tom Brady Keeps July 4th Message Humble

It is the Fourth of July, and once again, the nation has come together in celebration. Even if far away from the fireworks and celebratory vibes in America, celebrities have taken time out to pay tribute to those who showed courage and resilience in freeing the nation. The same goes for Tom Brady, who made two heartwarming tributes on the day while enjoying some time off with his friends and family.

This day is even more special for the NFL legend as it’s also his mother’s birthday. He has always credited his parents for their role in his success and for their unwavering support. So, of course, he penned a heartwarming message on his Instagram, along with a carousel of nostalgic and new photos, to pay tribute to his birthland, America, and his mother, who gave birth to him. Far off on vacation, he might have had his parents in mind.

“Today we celebrate not just everything you’ve done, but for the incredible person you are. We love you so much, and we’re beyond grateful for every moment we get to share with you. Happy Birthday! And happy birthday to America! Everyone have a great 4th of July,” he captioned the post. It was a tribute to the champion in his life, Galynn, who battled breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2016, and she bravely beat the disease. Along with the message, Brady also wished his followers a Happy Fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later, in his Instagram story, he shared a simple snap of a gorgeous decoration, a blue napkin wrapped in a woven napkin ring, with a small American flag tucked into the ring in honor of Independence Day. “Happy Fourth of July,” he said. Before his heartwarming tribute post, he continued to share fun updates as he enjoyed his peaceful vacation in Ibiza. But with Brady refusing to stay under the radar this summer, it hasn’t been quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, the last week of June has been anything but ordinary for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. First, the NFL legend took over social media after being spotted with Sydney Sweeney, sparking rumors of romance quite quickly. This was at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice. One to notice and follow this offseason is surely the NFL legend! After partying with the billionaire, the legend jetted off for a much-needed vacation to Ibiza.

Tom Brady is spotted on a star-studded yacht

With summer kicking off, Instagram is buzzing with celebrities sharing updates from their cool vacation getaways. The same goes for Brady, who set off on a lavish yacht vacation to Ibiza. The Materialist actress, Dakota Johnson, was also aboard a yacht in Ibiza as per the Daily Mail. She was seen soaking up the sun and spending some quality ‘single’ time with her $80 million rich friend Kate Hudson. This comes after $14 million rich actress Johnson’s shocking breakup with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hudson’s stylist, Sophie Lopez, was also seen joining them for a dip in the water. And Brady wasn’t alone either. He was joined by his daughter, Vivian, for some quality father-daughter time. Amidst the trip, he also shared snaps of himself and his 12-year-old daughter’s hilarious antics.

Earlier, he shared a snippet of his daughter jumping from the top deck of the yacht with the caption, “If she does it.” He later posted another snippet of himself jumping off, writing, “Then I guess I have to also.” “My little mermaid soaking up the sun and the sea,” he captioned another snap of his daughter playing in the waters with the support of an inflatable tube. One of the photos going viral is of the athlete rinsing off the foam at the outdoor shower. Even with all the chaos around, Brady clearly isn’t letting anything ruin his summer!