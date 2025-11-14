Ailing Bernie Kosar Pleads For Public Help Amid Browns Legend’s Hospitalization

For a generation of Cleveland Browns fans, Bernie Kosar was the face of grit and resilience. Now, the legendary quarterback is facing his toughest battle, his health, and he’s asking the city to rally behind him. After four surgeries and with his condition serious, Kosar has made a heartfelt appeal to the loyal fanbase that’s stood by him for decades.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 13, Bernie Kosar posted a personal message on X: “Thank you Carmen Angelo, for sharing my story all morning on WTAM today. No matter the moment, there’s always a path to victory…”. He then urged fans to support his Wellness Gift Fund as he continues his fight.

In the same post, he shared an audio clip from his WTAM 1100 AM interview with host Carmen Angelo, reflecting on his bond with Cleveland: “Cleveland being the butt of many national jokes, so to really feel like we’re one in the same family, I’m really proud to go through this journey together over 50 plus years, it’s just something that again is absolutely part of my core fabric and DNA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Kosar revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and cirrhosis of the liver.

The former quarterback was scheduled to receive a new liver over the weekend; however, an infection in the donor organ halted the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Kosar has remained strong, openly sharing the many challenges he has faced, something the 61-year-old has done throughout his football career.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How Bernie Kosar fell victim to football’s hardships

The legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback has battled numerous health issues throughout his life. Despite that, he won a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes and went on to lead the Browns through their most successful modern era, guiding the team to three AFC Championship Games in four years: 1986, 1987, and 1989.

After this successful run, Kosar was cut by Browns coach Bill Belichick in 1993 and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1994. Kosar passed for 23,301 yards and threw 124 touchdown passes in his career, which spanned from 1985 to 1996.

But this long 12-year career led to 80 broken bones, 40 surgeries, numerous seizures, and countless concussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernie Kosar revealed this gut-wrenching information during an interview with WKYC Studios in 2023. Hence, to help others in this condition, the 61-year-old launched KosarWellness.com to share the supplements that he takes daily.

He also co-founded Renewing Athletes’ Lives, a venture that explores how “targeted brain-support strategies may help athletes sharpen focus, clarity, and mental resilience long after their playing careers end.”

Now, as he faces one of the toughest battles of his life, Bernie Kosar leans on the same grit and community spirit that once defined his playing days, this time, off the field.