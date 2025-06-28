Ailing Deion Sanders Can’t Go a Day Without Son as Shilo Sanders Wants a Break From Family

Just a couple of weeks ago, things were looking pretty rough for Deion Sanders. He was seriously ill with some mysterious condition that even the internet couldn’t figure out. Then came that emotional video from his longtime friend Michael Irvin, which honestly had everyone pretty shaken. But thankfully, the latest updates paint a much brighter picture. Coach Prime seems to be on the mend, and it’s been encouraging to see how far he’s come in his recovery journey.

Sharing another update of his recovery journey, Deion Sanders took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself and his son, Deion Jr. We can spot that Coach Prime put on some tactical gear in the photo. Meaning that he probably could’ve gone out hunting with his son. And honestly, that’s great news for folks at Colorado who are waiting for their Head Coach to return. Deion Sr. also bears a strong resemblance to his older self in this photo, which is a good sign.

Coach Prime also wrote a very wholesome caption, expressing gratitude for having such a lovely son. “#Every little step I take, my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon,” he wrote. Not only did the post show how important his son, Deion Jr., is in his life, but it also highlighted the importance of family. He also hinted at how well he’s gotten through the time and how, in just a few more days or weeks, we might see him back on the sidelines screaming instructions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

While it may not be on full display, Deion Jr. loves Coach Prime with all his heart. You’d often find him supporting his father in his decisions and clapping back at the trolls who target his father. A couple of months ago, Deion Jr had tweeted out, “‘Anyone who hates me also hates my Father.’ John 15:23.” He had even put out a video with Coach Prime about the importance of family. Again, displaying how much his father and his family meant to him. And that he would be there for them whenever the need arises.

Coach Prime’s been getting better day by day, and it’s been heartwarming to see the support rolling in. From Travis Hunter to Michael Irvin, everyone played their part, and now even Deion Jr. has stepped up. But what’s caught some eyes is the absence of Shedeur and Shilo. Yeah, they’ve got their minicamps and practice sessions, no doubt. But so did Travis, and he still managed to make time. But a new update, all the way from Tampa Bay, suggests that Shilo is enjoying his life there away from his family. Maybe a little too much.

Shilo Sanders is enjoying time away from family

Earlier this offseason, Shilo Sanders was stressing out big time. He had gone undrafted and wasn’t sure if he’d even find a team. But that all changed once he switched agents. The new guy made some calls, and next thing you know, Shilo’s headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he’s been living solo down in Tampa Bay and, honestly, it looks like he’s loving it. He’s been out and about, hitting up local spots for good food, and now he’s even started making food vlogs, showing off restaurants and their dishes.

Shilo has always been a mama’s boy and loved having Pilar Sanders close by. “Not having my mom close by, it’s pretty different not having her close by. Cause in Colorado, she lived right across the street, come help me if I needed good cooking, if I needed help with anything, you know she’s right across the street. But now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have mom across the street no more, ya’ll,” he explained.

But now he sings a different tune. When asked if he has adjusted to living alone yet, away from his family, he replied, “I love it.” Shilo had said that there was a time around 5-6 years ago, during college, when he had lived alone and away from his family. In fact, he had grown so accustomed to living alone and loved it so much that he had even stayed behind during the holidays. “I was so happy to be out the house, bro. And I have my own stuff. So, it’s cool. It’s cool just being on my own, you know, town up here. A lot of new people.” Shilo even said he’s got “internet aunties across the globe,” Shilo added.

Now, he has also found a whole city that has welcomed him as its own family. “I got a whole new family out here in Tampa, ya’ll.” As Shilo enjoys his time away from home and forges a new identity for himself, it will be interesting to see how he handles himself on and off the pitch.