Ailing Deion Sanders Catches Attention With Travis Hunter Update Amid Shedeur Sanders’ Struggles

The past few days have been stressful for Deion Sanders‘ fans. His absence from the Colorado Buffaloes‘ summer camp and cancellation of a keynote appearance, followed by his return to Texas, raised alarm. Soon, the rumors confirmed that Deion Sanders is suffering from some medical ailment. While his illness was not revealed, Michael Irvin posted a video of himself crying and asking people to pray for Coach Prime after meeting his old friend. Further suggesting that the illness was serious. But it seems that we finally have a positive update.

Taking to Instagram, Deion Sanders posted an update amidst his illness. He posted a video of himself, Travis Hunter, and a couple of other people on a boat, fishing. The video was a montage of multiple clips put together. At the start of the video, you could see Sanders trying to catch a fish and eventually even catching one. The video also had a clip of Travis showing off his catch, before he takes out the hook, and throws it back in the water.

While Sanders was active in the video and looked better, he still didn’t quite look like he always does. In the video, Sanders looked a bit dull, tired even, and wasn’t his active and enthusiastic self. It also looks like he’s lost quite some weight as a result of the illness. But even this small update that he’s gone fishing with Travis means a lot. It tells us how much Travis loves and values Sanders, who is like a father figure to him, that Hunter went to visit him. It shows us that even though he might not be in the best of health, Coach Prime is still doing considerably well now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) Expand Post

AD

On Thursday, Deion was once again active on social media, posting a motivational message. And at the same time giving a reality check to us and to himself. In his post, he had talked about how we shouldn’t live in the past and rather focus on the present. He also wrote that life isn’t what any of us expect, and we must deal with it. “Plan yo work & work yo plan” is what he wrote. Reaffirming the message that don’t let life go by, and take action if you want something to happen.

While Deion Sanders seems to be recovering well and getting his affairs in order. His son, Shedeur, seems to be living his life on the rough side. While already struggling a bit on the field in the race to be the starting quarterback, his actions outside the field have brought him some criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, looks to be struggling

Shedeur Sanders has a lot on his plate. On one side, he has his father, who is recovering from an illness; on the other side, he has the stressful quarterback race at the Browns. Amidst everything else that is already going on, it seems that Shedeur has been a bit irresponsible. It seems that living his life on the fast lane, quite literally. This has resulted in him being ticketed and fined heavily twice in the month of June.

According to court records, Shedeur has been fined for overspeeding twice this month. As reported by USA Today, Shedeur was given a speeding ticket on June 5th and 17th. And as of Friday morning, both of the tickets have been paid. While Sanders paid $269 in court fees and fines for his June 5 ticket, he had to pay $250 in court fees and fines for the June 17 ticket. Records also tell us that Shedeur was given a four-point penalty on his driving license. “I’ve made some wrong choices. I gotta own up to them. … I learn from them,” Shedeur said with a laugh.

Shedeur hasn’t let the overspeeding tickets affect him, indirectly calling them minor. But, if there’s one thing that would definitely be affecting him, it would be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback position. Even though Sanders has mostly been good in his performance in the OTAs and in the minicamp, there is someone who is better than him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With head coach Kevin Stefanski bringing back a more offensive strategy this season, which focuses on faking plays. Joe Flacco seems to have overtaken all of the other QBs and has a clear edge over them for one simple reason. He’s played the scheme previously. During Flacco’s time at Baltimore, he had flourished under Gary Kubiak’s play-action scheme. Since Stefanski is using a similar play, Joe has been better at it than everyone. And while he teaches everyone how to play the scheme, it only feels obvious that he’ll be the QB1 starting the season.