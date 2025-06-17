Ailing Deion Sanders Has Strong Words as Browns’ Trade Decision to Impact Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders, famously known as Coach Prime, has never coached just for the wins. As ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith once put it, “Deion’s not just building athletes, he’s building men. And he’s doing it while walking through battles most people don’t see.” The two-sport phenom and NFL Hall of Famer is now a transformative college football coach, helping the Colorado Buffaloes build a legacy. His presence electrifies any room, or locker room, he steps into. But in recent years, Coach Prime has been facing battles off the field. After undergoing multiple foot surgeries, including toe amputations due to blood circulation issues, his health journey has been nothing short of grueling.

Coach Prime’s dedication and show of heart have properly transitioned from his days as a player to his days as a coach. Colorado Athletic Director Rick George, on speaking about Deion’s ability to coach through pain, once said, “He’s the ultimate competitor, the ultimate motivator. Even when he was in the hospital, he was texting staff, planning practices, mentoring kids. That’s just who he is.”

And in his latest post, the father of Shilo and Shedeur Sanders has once again embodied these statements. Amidst his undisclosed physical struggles, the 57-year-old took to Instagram and shared some strong words of wisdom, telling his well-wishers to focus on the future and the times ahead. Coach Prime shared a picture of his tweet on X and shared it on Instagram, writing, “Let make today special and let’s not take today for granted. #CoachPrime.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Battling his health demons quietly, he continued being a leader loudly. He wrote, “Let’s not be anxious to get into things we can’t get out of as quick as we got into them. Satisfaction that happens quick ain’t worth your time or your dime. Be patient & be wise because everything ain’t what it seems to be once u get into it. Take your time. #CoachPrime.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) Expand Post

Even in his time of struggle, Sanders does not seek attention for himself. He believes in drive and purpose. With a mindset to see his players and his sons at the top, Deion wants his followers to live every dream that he did. Weighing in on Sanders’ effect on the generations ahead, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin once said, “Deion’s not just a coach. He’s a purpose. He walks with purpose, he talks with purpose, and these kids follow him because he’s lived every dream they have.”

And “these kids” include Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders. The 23-year-old faces a pivotal moment in his career. And the rumblings inside the Cleveland Browns organization suggest that HC Kevin Stefanski is considering a trade, one that may turn things around for the better for Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shedeur Sanders can play for the Browns as HC Kevin Stefanski plans on trading Kenny Pickett

According to the NFL insider Mike Florio, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is reportedly weighing the option of trading backup quarterback Kenny Pickett. The move, if completed, would all but guarantee Shedeur Sanders a secure roster spot and potentially fast-track his opportunity to start down the line. While many believe that the Browns are ready to head into the training camp with four quarterbacks, Florio believes that Stefanski might just trade Pickett before it’s time to cut the roster from 90 to 53, reducing the team’s QB stress.

Florio, writing for Pro Football Talk, revealed, “It’s entirely possible that the Browns are putting out the notion that they plan to take all four quarterbacks to training camp in order to create some/any trade leverage. If no one believes they’ll keep quarterbacks in the fold for camp (one of them surely won’t get the reps he needs to compete), no one will be willing to offer anything for the odd man out (we continue to think that, if there is one, it’s Pickett).”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kenny Pickett arrived in Cleveland as a backup after failing to secure the starting job for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His NFL experience gives him seniority, but it does not necessarily guarantee security. With a low touchdown total and a concerning turnover ratio, Pickett hasn’t yet proven he can lead an offense consistently. Shedeur, on the other hand, remains untested at the pro level. Yet his college numbers are elite. A 9:1 TD-to-INT ratio, nearly 70% completion, and an uncanny ability to read defenses, all while playing behind a historically bad offensive line. It signals that he may be more ready than his status suggests.

If Kevin Stefanski moves Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders will instantly become the most dynamic young QB on the Browns roster behind Deshaun Watson. And with Watson’s own injury history and inconsistency, Shedeur could be one call away from leading a playoff-ready team. While Deion Sanders faces uncertainty with his health, seeing his son get a chance to shine will only make his heart smile. The question that remains is, will Shedeur Sanders be able to make the most of this potential opportunity?