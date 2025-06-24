Ailing Deion Sanders Senses Walls Are Closing In as Shedeur Sanders Takes Speeding Tickets Lightly

This wasn’t the start anyone envisioned for Shedeur Sanders. When he touched down in Cleveland over a month ago, he brought more than just his last name. He arrived with the weight of being Deion Sanders’ son and the spotlight of the Cleveland Browns’ most hyped rookie. He showed promise early, topping the charts at minicamp with a 77.4% completion rate, exuding confidence and showcasing serious arm talent. The franchise even leaned into his potential, letting him coach at a youth flag football camp as if he were already the future of the team. But now, instead of commanding attention on the field, the rookie is dealing with unwanted headlines.

He’s found himself playing defense off the field—racking up two speeding tickets, skipping a court date, and cracking a joke about it all during a charity softball game. The buzz began after a string of rough luck and questionable choices landed Shedeur in hot water not once, but twice, in the span of a month. The first incident occurred on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, where he was clocked speeding at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone. Just days later, in Strongsville, things escalated when he was caught hitting 101 mph—an eye-popping 40 miles over the limit. The fallout? A court date set for July 3, two fines totaling over $500, and a missed arraignment that’s only added fuel to the growing scrutiny.

To make matters worse, Shedeur’s attempt to address the situation only stirred more controversy. While attending teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game, the 23-year-old made a comment that many felt was an “insincere apology”. However, just like most times, his father, Deion Sanders, despite suffering from health problems, is standing by him like an absolute rock. He took it to his Instagram account to share an inspiring message for his son. The message read as, “You’ve got to roll up your sleeves and fight. This ain’t no ordinary attack, this is a real sophisticated, highly educated attack. This enemy knows u & knows your weaknesses. You will claim the victory if u don’t quit, give up, or give in. You got God, baby. #CoachPrime”. Coach Sanders believes the 23-year-old needs to keep his head down and focus on working hard again. Despite being in a tough spot, the 57-year-old believes his son can turn things around in the times to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) Expand Post

Since the time Shedeur was not picked in the initial rounds, his dad has always motivated him with his messages. It will now be interesting to see how Shedeur responds to the current situation and the criticisms he is facing. Luckily for the rookie, NFL legend Asante Samuel has stepped up in his defense. He said, “Every mf player speeds. This is normal athlete behavior, but because his last name is Sanders, the haters want to bring as much negative attention as possible. I never seen a community want to tear a player down like we are witnessing.” Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he also has some share of critics as well who have shared their honest opinion on the whole.

Shedeur Sanders has been scrutinized by experts for speeding recently

In a locker room already brimming with competition, Shedeur Sanders’ speeding incidents have only added fuel to the fire. As the spotlight intensifies and critics grow louder, the scrutiny around him is reaching a fever pitch. Among those weighing in is Mark Schlereth, who didn’t mince words while unpacking the entire Shedeur situation on The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast. During the podcast, he said, “I get it. Like, it’s like to me you just failed another intelligence test [Shedeur’s speeding tickets]. Nobody’s ever called you legendary except yourself. That’s a major taboo. Right? That in and of itself is kind of douchy.” But Schlereth wasn’t alone in expressing disappointment over Shedeur’s run-ins with the law.

His legal troubles have sparked concern across the football world, with many voicing frustration over the young quarterback’s off-field decisions. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe also shared his honest opinion about the whole matter on his Nightcap podcast. For the legend, carrying the Sanders name means more than just fame. It comes with a heavy burden of responsibility and the pressure to honor Coach Prime’s legacy. Sharpe said, “You got to realize you’re Shedeur Sanders. Yep, you know what comes with that last name. You know who your father is… You will probably get criticised, scrutinized a little bit more than another 21, 22, 23-year-old would. And his last name isn’t Sanders… his father isn’t Coach Prime.”

Browns insider, Mary Kay Cabot, also called out Shedeur for his speeding. He said, “That’s reckless behavior. It’s dangerous… And I don’t care what anybody says, that is not what you want from your rookie quarterback. That’s not a good look.” Shedeur had been steadily winning over the Browns locker room, slowly earning the trust and respect of his teammates. But this latest incident may have undone much of that progress, shifting the momentum against him once more. One thing’s certain—for now, his journey in Cleveland has become far more complicated than it was just a short while ago.