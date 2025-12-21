Alex Smith Sends Clear Message to Andy Reid on Rebuilding After Missing Playoffs for 1st Time in 11 Years

Essentials Inside The Story Alex Smith speaks after Kansas City misses the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Andy Reid’s offensive blueprint resurfaces as roster questions take shape.

Gardner Minshew steps in while injuries redirect Kansas City’s late-season focus.

Dynasties rarely end with a warning. They usually fade through one missed step. Kansas City’s playoff miss arrived that way: sudden, quiet, and unexpected. The buzz around the team hints at a major overhaul, but according to former quarterback Alex Smith, the reality calls for a more measured approach. It’s not about tearing everything down; it’s about fine-tuning and pinpointing exactly where improvements are needed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Smith framed the moment as manageable, not devastating.

“This is a minor little facelift thing,” Alex Smith said. “They don’t need to blow this thing up at all.” He pointed to the investment already made, especially up front, and to the apparent constant. “The key thing here is obviously Patrick,” Smith added, noting Patrick Mahomes remains in his prime. The core stays. Adjustments come.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Smith did point to a specific personnel gap, one tied directly to Andy Reid’s most successful offenses.

“I just think back to the signature Andy Reid offense,” Alex Smith said. “Going back to Philly with Brian Westbrook, a receiving threat out of the backfield. When he came to Kansas City, Jamaal Charles… you could get him on linebackers. He was unstoppable.”

Smith made clear that that element has been missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They just haven’t had that,” he said. “Obviously, Kareem Hunt is aging. They’ve had Pacheco. If they get the opportunity to go out and address it, I think they will.”

Smith’s comments land as guidance for Andy Reid rather than criticism; a blueprint for refinement, not a teardown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Around the roster, things have become more challenging. The Chiefs placed Leo Chenal and Jawaan Taylor on season-ending injured reserve, thinning an already strained lineup. Chenal’s shoulder injury ends his year ahead of free agency. Taylor’s triceps issue closes a season that included three sacks and 20 pressures allowed on heavy usage. This stretch now feels like evaluation, not pursuit.

On the coaching front, things appear more stable. Reports suggest that Coach Reid isn’t going anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs will start Gardner Minshew with Mahomes injured, and they’ll be without Rashee Rice due to a concussion.

Chiefs turn to Gardner Minshew as injuries reshape season ahead of Titans game

The season took a dramatic turn for Kansas City in just one week. A close loss turned into something much heavier. The quarterback went down, and suddenly, the playoffs felt out of reach. Now, the Chiefs are scrambling to adapt, handing the reins of the offense to a backup while key players watch from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend, Gardner Minshew will make his first start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans. He’s stepping in for Patrick Mahomes, who is set to be sidelined for a while after tearing his ACL and LCL in last Sunday’s nail-biting 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That defeat marked the first time since 2014 that Kansas City has been knocked out of postseason contention.

The injuries didn’t stop there. Wide receiver Rashee Rice has been ruled out with a concussion. Rice entered protocol after reporting symptoms on Monday, stemming from a third-quarter hit by Chargers safety Tony Jefferson. He initially returned and finished with seven catches for 51 yards, but precaution won out. His absence hurts. Rice leads the Chiefs with 53 receptions and 571 yards, with five touchdowns tied for the team lead. Receiver Tyquan Thornton is also out with a concussion.

Minshew now takes over a short-handed offense. The 29-year-old last started in Week 12 of the 2024 season with the Raiders. In ten starts last year, he threw for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Overall, he has 62 NFL starts since entering the league in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment isn’t lost on him. “[It’s] a quick turnaround from a very emotional game,” Minshew said. “You are where you’re at, and we have to turn this thing around and go get a win.”

Around the league, injuries continue to stack. Tee Higgins has cleared protocol for the Cincinnati Bengals. Garrett Wilson is shut down for the year in New York. Quinnen Williams and T.J. Watt will also be out of action.

For Kansas City, the mission has become more focused. The playoffs are gone. Evaluation remains. And for now, the offense belongs to Minshew.