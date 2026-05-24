Alix Earle Fuels New Tom Brady Speculation After Revealing Surprising Dating Preference

Essentials Inside The Story Alix Earle reignited speculation about her romantic life during a recent podcast appearance

Rumors originally emerged after the duo was seen dancing closely at a New Year's Eve party

Both Brady and Earle have shut down the romance rumors on many occasions

Just when fans thought the rumored buzz around Tom Brady had finally cooled off, influencer Alix Earle sparked fresh speculation with one confession. Yet another casual take about her dating preferences has now fueled discussions that the retired NFL legend might fit her ideal type more than anyone realized.

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“I went on a date with a guy who was a year older than me. I can’t do it again. That’s never happened,” said Earle on a recent episode of Get Real With Me with Quenlin Blackwell. “I want someone to take care of me… I want someone who, like, knows their sh*t.”

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Tom Brady is 48, while Alix Earle is 25.

In the past couple of months, Earle and Brady were reportedly linked multiple times and were heavily rumored to be dating. However, during one of Earle’s YouTube videos documenting her visit to Coachella in April, the social media influencer shut down her link to the former Patriots QB by admitting what her dream dating type is.

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“I wanna date a rock star so bad,” said Earle. “It’s my dream. That’s literally my dream. No more football players.”

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Brady and Earle were first linked together on New Year’s Eve at a beach party in St. Barths featuring a performance by Calvin Harris. TMZ released video footage showing Earle rubbing Brady’s back and whispering in his ear while dancing closely. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that they broke off from the larger crowd to talk privately in a cabin.

However, Brady quickly dismissed the reports, claiming he’s happy single and added that having a busy schedule doesn’t give him the time to date. “You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working. And I love my kids,” said Brady to People. “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing.”

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Before all the dating rumors, the 7x Super Bowl winner was married to model Gisele Bündchen for 13 years. However, their marriage hit a rocky patch when Brady’s love for his NFL career overshadowed his married life. The former couple officially finalized their divorce in October 2022 and have two beautiful kids together, Benjamin and Vivian. Before his marriage, Brady already had a son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Since his divorce, the former NFL player has been linked to Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofía Vergara, and Yoel Cohen. It always loomed as a rumor, as Brady reportedly wants to stay single without any commitments.

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Shortly after, even Alix Earle expressed a similar sentiment, reportedly saying that she would not be dating anyone this year. And instead dedicate herself to “being okay with being alone.”

At the same time, Earle has also expressed her desire to date someone older than those in her own age group. But as things stand, the two have never admitted that they are in a relationship and have maintained their status as single.

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Tom Brady isn’t the only NFL personality linked with Alix Earle

Prior to getting linked with Tom Brady, Alix Earle dated Braxton Berrios. Selected by the New England Patriots as the 210th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Berrios is still an active wide receiver who currently plays for the Houston Texans.

Earle and Berrios first met at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami in February 2023, where she famously shoved her hand in his face and said, “You wanted to meet me,” before rushing out to catch a flight. Berrios texted her later that night, leading to an extravagant helicopter date over Miami upon her return.

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Soon after, they started dating and made their first public appearance together at the ESPY Awards in July 2023. However, a few months later, in November, Earle finally confirmed her romantic relationship with the wide receiver during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“We’ve gotta ask the question and get to the tea right here, in the building tonight. Alix, do you have a boyfriend?” host Alex Cooper asked. Earle replied: “I mean, yes.” At that time, Berrios was playing for the Miami Dolphins. Shortly after, in 2025, Berrios started playing for the Houston Texans and Earle also reportedly relocated with the NFL star.

Regardless, their relationship hit a rough patch when Earle joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 34. The show required her to move to Los Angeles, creating a difficult long-distance dynamic, which eventually led to their breakup in December 2025.