Allen Bailey’s Wife Devastated After Finding Former Chiefs Star Dead at Their Home

Allen Bailey was remembered by head coach Andy Reid as one of his favorite players, while Patrick Mahomes described him as a “glue guy” who helped hold the Kansas City Chiefs together. Now, more than a week after the former defensive end died at 37, his wife, Lauren Bailey, has shared how difficult it has been for their family to process the loss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I still can’t even say the words out loud,” Lauren wrote in an Instagram Story on October 28, in her first public comments since her husband’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for all of the messages, calls, flowers, thoughts, prayers, food, hugs, wiped tears, memories, love and support that’s been shared. We are all devastated. My husband was widely loved and will be missed by EVERYONE,” she added, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Lauren also shared what Allen meant to her personally, describing him as her soulmate and the most incredible man she had ever met. “He made me believe in soulmates. I am so grateful I got to experience such an everlasting passionate love,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey died on October 20 at the age of 37. His brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told TMZ that Lauren found him dead inside their Florida home. The family believes he died of natural causes. In another part of her tribute, Lauren acknowledged the pain of losing her husband while explaining how her faith has helped her cope.

“This is going to always be a sting in my heart and a punch to the gut. But I will never question the power of our maker,” she wrote. “I love you so very much, Allen. My Bailey. My Shooby. My Hulk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She ended that part of the message by saying, “The peace of Jesus Christ is the only way I’ve been able to endure this pain.” Lauren also shared a photograph of Allen standing on a beach and invited people who wished to send flowers to contact her.

Bailey spent four years playing for the Miami Hurricanes. Then the Chiefs drafted him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and the defensive lineman proceeded to spend the next eight years with the franchise. He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and played two seasons there before his NFL career ended in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across 133 regular-season games, Bailey recorded 22 sacks and 248 combined tackles. He also earned a reputation as a dependable presence in the locker room, something Reid emphasized when he addressed the news.

“Our hearts go out to his family. Prayers are with them. Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid,” Reid said during a press conference on October 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs also released a statement describing Bailey as an “excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul,” adding that the organization’s thoughts and prayers were with his family and friends.

Mahomes, who spent his first two NFL seasons alongside Bailey, recalled seeing the defensive lineman when he entered the Chiefs’ locker room after being drafted in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I tell this story every year: He was the first person I saw when I stepped into the locker room after the draft,” Mahomes said. “I see Allen Bailey and I’m like, ‘This isn’t [college] anymore.’ It was surreal to see him.

“Obviously, it’s terrible to hear the news. A great teammate – he’s one of those glue guys on the team. He makes plays. He’s not necessarily a superstar, but the guy that kind of makes everything go. We’re praying for his family. [As] teammates, we’ve talked and we know that we’re going to do whatever we can to support those guys.”

The Falcons also paid tribute to Bailey, sending condolences to his family and friends. Former teammates from his college and professional careers shared messages remembering him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey was raised on Sapelo Island, Georgia, before playing college football at Miami, where he earned all-ACC honors in 2009 and 2010. He also founded the Allen Bailey Foundation, which aimed to support children through football camps, community events, and educational resources.

For the Chiefs, Bailey’s legacy goes beyond his numbers. For Lauren and their children, his loss is far more personal, and her message offered a glimpse of the grief the family is facing.