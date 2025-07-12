Almost Sabotaged by ESPN, Legend Dan Patrick Admits Turning Down Job Paying Millions for This Reason

“Oh, frightening. Because there was this smear campaign that started.” Dan Patrick didn’t hesitate when asked about his 2007 departure from ESPN on Pardon My Take. What was supposed to be a bold leap into independence after nearly two decades with the sports media giant quickly spiraled into something darker. One of the most recognizable voices in SportsCenter history, who had helped define the network’s golden era, found himself at the center of what he now believes was an orchestrated effort to tank his reputation.

And yet, Dan Patrick’s post-ESPN legacy didn’t just survive. It thrived. His syndicated radio show is still running strong through Premiere Networks, streaming daily on Peacock. He hosted NBC’s Football Night in America for a decade. But amidst all those pivots and wins, there was one offer that would’ve flipped everything on its head: The Price Is Right. Yes, the same legendary game show Drew Carey took over from Bob Barker in 2007. Before Carey cashed those millions, the job was Dan’s to take.

Barstool Sports took to Instagram this week, posting a clip from their interview with Dan Patrick, where the broadcasting legend casually revealed how he was almost the next Bob Barker. And no, that’s not hyperbole. “Why did you turn down Price Is Right?” the host asked. “Because I was still in a sports mode. I wasn’t ready for a game show,” Patrick replied. It wasn’t a small-time gig either. We’re talking about replacing a television icon on one of the most successful game shows of all time. Patrick recounted how the offer came out of nowhere. “They said, ‘We’re interested in having you host Price Is Right.’ And we checked with Bob Barker, and he signed off on you hosting Price Is Right.” Barker’s endorsement carried weight in an industry where legacy matters.

For context, Drew Carey, who ultimately got the job, now earns around $12.5 million per year hosting the show, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s what Patrick walked away from. But it wasn’t about the money. “We want to build a set in San Antonio… And I just remember hanging up the phone and going, I don’t know what that was… For shits and giggles, I go, well, what’s it pay? And they said, if you take the job, we’ll tell you.” The mystery pay might have enticed most. Not Patrick. When he floated the idea to his wife, the response was immediate. “You’re turning it down, right?” And he did. Not out of fear. Not even out of pride. “I just didn’t think I could do it well enough.” In the end, it was about staying true to what he knew best.

That decision may have cost him millions, but it solidified his path. So sure, The Price is Right might’ve made him richer. But walking away gave him something else entirely: a legacy on his own terms.

How Dan Patrick’s break from ESPN paved the way for a new era

Dan Patrick’s career at ESPN, spanning from 1989 to 2006, saw him become one of the network’s most iconic SportsCenter anchors, particularly praised for his chemistry with Keith Olbermann. But working alongside Olbermann, now widely seen as polarizing and professionally radioactive, came with its challenges. Patrick’s exit from ESPN wasn’t just a career shift. It was a full departure from the corporate safety net. And yet, that move ignited the next chapter: launching The Dan Patrick Show, which would earn him the 2018 Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year. All while expanding his reach with a 2023 contract extension with iHeart and Fox Sports Radio.

When Patrick launched The Dan Patrick Show in 2007, it started humbly in his attic. But the show didn’t just survive; it thrived. The sharp interviews, sports insight, and casual, unfiltered commentary stood out in an industry still glued to polished scripts and studio polish. Now syndicated nationwide, the show streams on Peacock and airs across Fox Sports Radio stations, backed by a loyal podcast and YouTube following. Its blend of accessibility and authenticity helped The Dan Patrick Show remain relevant in an era where media habits shift daily. And it didn’t just impact the audience. It also influenced other sports talk titans.

Enter Rich Eisen, another ESPN alum who followed a similar road after leaving in 2003. Like Patrick, Eisen found success beyond the ESPN umbrella, eventually launching The Rich Eisen Show in 2014. The parallels are clear: both leaned on digital platforms, built cult followings, and proved that compelling sports talk didn’t need the network machine. More than just contemporaries, Patrick and Eisen represent a new playbook. One Patrick helped write. His decision to go independent didn’t just save his career post-ESPN. It inspired others to chase creative control, showing you can be both independent and influential in sports broadcasting.

