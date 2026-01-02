Amid Tom Brady Links, Alix Earle Makes First Statement of 2026 & Everybody Has the Same Question

Essentials Inside The Story Alix Earle (25) and Tom Brady (48) were spotted together at a New Year's Eve celebration

Earle recently split from Texans' WR Braxton Berrios in December after nearly two years of dating

Brady has been the subject of frequent dating rumors since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Social media influencer Alix Earle is starting 2026 in the spotlight following her split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The couple dated for nearly two years before parting ways in late 2025. Now, Earle has sparked fresh speculation after being spotted with NFL legend Tom Brady at a New Year’s Eve celebration. While neither has confirmed a romance, Earle just broke her social media silence with her first post of the new year, leaving fans buzzing with questions.

“2026, we have arrived,” Alix Earle wrote as a caption for her first Instagram post of the new year.

"2026, we have arrived," Alix Earle wrote as a caption for her first Instagram post of the new year.

Brady and Earle were reportedly spotted together at an event in St. Barths on December 31. In videos that have since gone viral on social media, the former New England Patriots quarterback and the Dancing with the Stars runner-up were seen chatting and dancing together at the party. Alix Earle was also seen moving closer to whisper something in Brady’s ear as they shared a laugh.

Shortly after the clip went viral, insider sources also confirmed these interactions to Star Magazine.

“Tom and Alix were all over each other,” the source shared. “She couldn’t keep her hands off him. He kept leaning in, whispering in her ear. It looked like they kissed. She was rubbing his back really affectionately. The PDA was off the charts. They didn’t care who was watching.”

While Alix Earle was with Braxton Berrios, Tom Brady was linked to Irina Shayk in an on-again, off-again relationship after splitting up with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, in 2022. Brady and Bundchen were together for 13 years and have two children together.

As this new pairing has sent social media into a frenzy, fans have flooded Alix Earle’s social media expressing excitement about the potential new couple. Supportive messages and enthusiastic reactions have flooded comment sections as followers celebrate this fresh start for both.

Fans flood Alix Earle’s Instagram with Tom Brady questions

As videos of Alix Earle and Tom Brady went viral on the internet, the social media influencer’s 5.3 million followers were quick to flood the comment section of her recent post with countless questions about her possible new relationship.

One commenter wrote, “I saw u and Tom Brady 🤍🤍🤍,” while another comment said, “here for Tom tea 🤠🫖,” seemingly asking for her details about her new relationship.

Some fans were also looking for Tom Brady’s reaction to this new Instagram post as one follower commented, “Where’s Tom?” while another wrote, “Not me seeing if Tom Brady commented lol 🤭”

Earle’s followers also complimented her being with the NFL legend, as a comment said, “Alix, you the GOAT for bagging that man 😩”

With these reactions, one thing is sure: the fans are excited about this possible new relationship between Tom Brady and Alix Earle and are eager for more details about the couple.