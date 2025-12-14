Amid Tony Romo’s Struggles, CBS Received a Clear Career Message From Ex-Chiefs QB

Essentials Inside The Story Tony Romo faces mounting backlash as fans question his CBS booth authority

Trent Green addresses growing calls to replace Romo on major broadcasts

Thanksgiving backlash and Chiefs bias claims intensify pressure on CBS

The honeymoon is officially over for Tony Romo in the CBS broadcast booth, and the calls for his replacement are growing louder from an unexpected corner of the NFL world. Despite having established himself as a trusted voice over the years, many fans have recently begun questioning his authority. As critics continue calling for a fresh voice on CBS broadcasts, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green was among the suggestions. Recently, Green addressed those who want him and Kevin Harlan to announce every Chiefs game.

“That’s nice of them to do and nice of them to say,” Trent Green acknowledged, in a recent video posted by The Chiefs Zone Podcast. “I think maybe because of the local flair, knowing that Kevin and I both live here, the fact that I’ve been doing Chiefs preseason games for TV for 15 years, the fact that I played here. There’s a lot of things that go into it. Kevin started his NFL career, calling games for the Chiefs. So, being the voice before the voice. I think there’s some of that that goes into it, but it’s nice that people want us there.”

With his admission that he was happy that people wanted him there, Green clearly implied that he would be an option for calling duties amidst Romo’s struggles. Tony Romo has worked as a lead NFL color commentator for CBS since 2017, sharing the desk with Jim Nantz on national broadcasts. However, recently, fans have criticized his commentary, saying it feels overly dramatic, repetitive, or biased, especially during big games.

The ongoing season saw fans complain about his calls in matchups like Broncos vs. Chiefs and Ravens vs. Steelers, calling his praise of certain players excessive and his delivery distracting. Some social media users even demanded CBS replace him or move him off major games, making it clear that his style no longer matches viewer expectations.

Now it seems like the interest is turning towards Trent Green and his companion, Kevin Harlan. The duo has been paired together for regional Chiefs broadcasts, including Chiefs vs. Chargers in Week 15, with Melanie Collins on the sidelines.

The former Chiefs quarterback has spent years behind the microphone, calling NFL games for CBS as a color analyst while also serving as the longtime TV analyst for Kansas City’s preseason broadcasts. Green’s commentary has generally been received as steady, informed, and less intrusive, built more on quarterback insight than theatrics. That reputation is exactly why his name keeps surfacing as Romo faces mounting scrutiny.

Many Chiefs fans appreciate this duo of Green and Harlan for their familiarity with the team and strong chemistry, leading to online support for them in more games. While this hasn’t directly threatened Romo’s position, it surely is a call against him amidst these struggles.

Thanksgiving commentary backlash ignites firing demands against Tony Romo

The Thanksgiving commentary backlash has led to fans openly calling for CBS to fire Tony Romo, amid growing frustration with his halftime and play-by-play analysis during the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game. Viewers accused Romo of biased and one-sided commentary that favored Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the Dallas Cowboys, despite it being the Cowboys’ former quarterback’s broadcast booth role.

“I’m thankful that most NFL games do NOT feature Tony Romo on commentary,” analyst Sam Monson wrote on X.

Following the broadcast, backlash quickly spread across social media platforms. Many viewers called Tony Romo’s commentary insufferable and demanded that CBS remove or replace him from future games. Fans argued that his analysis no longer brings the sharp insight that once defined his early broadcasting career. They also accused him of using a biased tone and declining clarity. While CBS has given no indication of firing Romo, the strong reaction to the Thanksgiving broadcast highlights growing dissatisfaction with his on-air performance.