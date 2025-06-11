Amid Worsening Health, Deion Sanders Forced to Issue Public Statement After Abandoning Colorado

Since Deion Sanders hasn’t been on the sidelines or in front of cameras recently, the quiet has spoken louder than words. The head coach of the University of Colorado hasn’t appeared in public since the NFL Draft. And he is missing the mandatory CU football camps that started on June 3. He also missed a keynote address for the Foundation for Sickle Cell Research. So, is all well in the Sanders household?

Amid the silence, his son Deion Sanders Jr. disclosed in a YouTube livestream that Sanders is presently residing at their Canyon, Texas, home and is “feeling well.” While still recovering from unspecified health issues. “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through.” But it was more than just an update. It was a demonstration of solidarity. The younger Sanders will not be leaving his father’s side anytime soon. “I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”

And now, Sanders has dropped a pointed public statement, indirectly addressing critics and swirling rumors: “Stop responding to fools & foolishness, you only propel them to be who they are. Walk above the nonsenses of life & be unapologetically u. Everyone don’t want u to succeed & everyone don’t want to see u win. Believe that. Stay Positive & Stay in your Purpose. #CoachPrime.” For someone who has been out of the spotlight and is required by contract to oversee football camps, this wasn’t just a mindset post; it read like damage control dressed as motivation.

The 57-year-old HoFer has experienced this before. Coach Prime has had numerous health concerns during the last three years. Including blood clots in his legs, two severed toes, and a nine-hour foot surgery in 2023. “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole other level. You know what, honestly, I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing…I’ve lost, like, 14 pounds,” Sanders said in a podcast with former NFL CB Asante Samuel, acknowledging that he has been struggling with a major health issue once again. The weight loss, the pause in public life, the cryptic updates — it all painted a picture that was impossible to ignore.

But on the same day, amid growing speculation, Sanders broke his silence with a reassuring but vague post on X: “Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏🏾 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so.” It was signature Deion: part preacher, part coach, and all heart. “God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.” But it also left fans wondering what’s happening behind the scenes.

Inside Deion Sanders’ sudden shift away from Boulder

Sanders’ current absence from Colorado isn’t just a personal break; it’s a departure from the terms of his employment. He must run at least three football camps on campus each year in order to receive his March extension. Sanders, however, stayed in Texas while camps continued to roll in Boulder. The silence from the University of Colorado only fuels speculation. The athletic department has offered no public explanation, no medical clarification, and no timeline for Sanders’ return. For a program that has built its national brand around Deion’s charisma and leadership, the vacuum is deafening.

Even his speaking cancellation at the FSCDR Symposium was officially blamed on “a last-minute scheduling change.” Though it’s widely understood that health was the issue. “Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders “Coach Prime,” is unable to attend. ” Magic Johnson was quickly announced as a replacement keynote speaker.

And yet, through it all, Coach Prime has continued to project optimism, insisting through social media that he’s coming back. But as of now, he hasn’t returned. Not appeared publicly since April, and hasn’t given a date for when he will. That’s not a routine absence. It’s the kind of extended silence that starts to echo louder than any motivational post can cover.