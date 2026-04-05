Andrew Luck Challenges Ex-Colts Star’s Claim That GM Chris Ballard Forced Him to Retire

Indianapolis Colts icon Andrew Luck has just stepped in to clarify his former teammate’s recent remarks regarding his retirement, which have created quite a stir among NFL fans. Luck’s decision to retire at the age of 29 is still considered one of the most heartbreaking and emotional moments in recent gridiron history. Hence, when a former Colts tight end described Chris Ballard’s involvement in Luck’s decision, the star quarterback clarified those speculations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close,” Luck said in an email to FOX59/CBS4. “Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision is without merit.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Luck’s email responded to a recent rant by his former teammate and Indy tight end Eric Ebron, who claimed that Chris Ballard was the one who issued an ultimatum for the Stanford product to either go through with his surgery or be ready for a trade. And it was this startling comment that pushed Luck into retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Andrew decides that he’s so tired of injuries that he doesn’t want to do surgery. You know who the man is around there who gets on everybody’s nerves, ‘Big Drawers’ over there behind that desk? He tells Andrew, ‘You’re either playing this year, or we’re moving on,’” former Colts tight end Eric Ebron said on the On My Soul podcast. “Andrew Luck now says, ‘I’m not gonna be ready. I’m tired of playing with pain. I retire.’”

These two played together in 2018, when the star tight end recorded a career year with 66 catches, 110 targets, 750 receiving yards, and 14 all-purpose touchdowns while making it to the Pro Bowl. Then, in March of 2019, after that season, Luck underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then missed a few of the Colts’ organized team activities before showing up for training camp with that injury. As the 2019 season neared, the calf strain continued to worsen for the Colts star, and hence, Luck took the shocking decision to retire on August 25 after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Ballard joined the Colts in 2017 and formed a strong relationship with Luck, highlighted by the 2012 first-overall pick’s recent comments in his defense.

Similarly, Ballard shared a similar opinion of Andrew Luck with the former Kansas City Chiefs president of football operations, clearly stating his intention not to part ways with the star quarterback, even as the Indy front office was receiving multiple trade requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not trading Andrew Luck. I’m not putting that on my résumé. Look, we had some calls last year at the trade deadline,” Ballard said, as per NBC Sports in 2018. “And I just—c’mon, man. I’m not taking those seriously.”

After Luck’s retirement, the Colts have struggled to find a franchise quarterback until last season, when former New York Giants star Daniel Jones stepped up to deliver a stellar 8-2 before going down with an ACL injury. But despite this issue, Ballard and Co. decided to reward the star signal-caller with a massive two-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colts reward Andrew Luck’s heir apparent with historic extension

After throwing for 23,671 yards and 185 total touchdowns while earning four Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in passing touchdowns in 2014, the Indianapolis Colts have struggled at the quarterback position, with several names failing to put up consistent performances. Hence, when Daniel Jones led Indy to an 8-2 start, many fans felt the franchise had found its long-term quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

But unfortunately for the Colts, Jones fractured his fibula, and a ruptured Achilles tendon ended his year. This was particularly concerning given that Jones was enjoying a career season with 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jones was just 104 yards short of his career-high for passing yards and six touchdowns away from his personal best in passing touchdowns.

Hence, the franchise decided to hand him a two-year, $88 million deal, which is worth up to $100 million with incentives. The contract includes $50 million fully guaranteed at signing and $60 million guaranteed for injury

Now with Daniel Jones leading the offense, fans will hope that the former Duke quarterback can bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Lucas Stadium for the first time since 2007.