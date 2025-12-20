Buccaneers Legend Explains Reason After Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls Out NFL For Celebration Ban

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL bans a unique and weird celebration.

Anthony McFarland has a hilarious response to the ban.

Amon-Ra St. Brown questions the ban.

Scoring a touchdown often demands a celebration. But according to the NFL management, one cannot celebrate by picking one’s nose. The LA Rams defeated the Detroit Lions in Week 15, and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ‘booger’ celebration made the headlines. Now, the referees have banned the weird celebration. An NFL legend and Super Bowl winner, Anthony McFarland, had a hilarious take on the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Picking your nose is only a bad thing if you get caught,” Anthony McFarland said to Chris Fedor of The Athletic, via the NY Times. “Otherwise, it’s as natural as breathing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was his lighthearted take on an actual gross activity. Picking one’s nose is a natural phenomenon, and everyone does it, even though it is seen as an unsanitary and impolite thing to do in public. However, if anyone catches someone picking their nose, then people will judge them for the act. The same thing happened with St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

In the first quarter, the Lions were driving with 2nd and 6. Jared Goff threw for Amon-Ra. After successfully catching the football, he did the “Booger” celebration. On the very next play, Jameson Williams celebrated similarly.

This is exactly what McFarland spoke about. If they had done it privately, it would not have created problems. But it was inside a stadium filled with people. So, someone or other was going to call them out. In their case, it was the referee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Anthony “Booger” McFarland spoke about the banned celebration, Amon-Ra St. Brown had already questioned the decision on his podcast.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Amon-Ra St. Brown is unhappy with the ban on his celebration

It was not a great week for Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had recently returned from injury. Besides losing the game, he also lost his celebration. In the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, the St. Brown brothers discussed Week 15. And there was no way that they were going to discuss it without mentioning the banned celebration. Equanimeous St. Brown brought forward the topic by asking his brother why they were not performing the celebration later in the game. Amon-Ra revealed it was the referees who prevented them from doing it.

“Bro [Equanimeous], we would do it the first drive,” answered Amon-Ra to his brother’s question on the podcast. “Our receiver coach comes literally after the first drive, ‘Hey man, refs say you guys can do that no more.'”

“You can’t dig in your nose and flick it? That’s crazy,” said Equanimeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amon-Ra immediately hit back with a question not only for his brother, but for the NFL also, “Why is that bad? I want to know, NFL, why can’t I dig in my nose and flick it? Like, there’s no way. What is bad about that? Is that disrespectful? I’m confused. Is that derogatory?”

His brother came up with a pretty fun answer for all his questions: “They’re anti-fun. I don’t know, man. It’s not like you’re flicking an actual booger on somebody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL is anti-fun – that is an interesting way to go about things.

Honestly, this is not the first time that the NFL has banned a fun-looking celebration. Terrell Owens’ Sharpie celebration, Joe Horn’s Cell Phone celebration, and Chad Johnson’s CPR celebration are a few of the celebrations that were famously banned by the NFL.

Amon-Ra has every right to be frustrated with the NFL banning his celebration, that too in the middle of a game. It’s just like Booger McFarland said that he was not throwing an actual booger. Questioning the decision is understandable, but once the NFL has made a decision, it is rarely known to go back. The wide receiver can perform the celebration, but it will come with penalties, that’s for sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the Lions will face the Steelers. The Lions still have a faint chance of making it to the playoffs. If they manage to defy the odds and get their hands on the Lombardi Trophy, fans may see another Booger celebration. Similar to how Joe Burrow lit a cigar after his first playoff win with the Bengals, even though it was banned. Only time will tell if the wide receiver will come up with a new celebration or pay a penalty for not following the ban.