Antonio Brown Announces Daughter’s Career Move in College Sports

After making headlines for his string of controversies and unpredictable social-media moments, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown finds himself in the limelight thanks to his daughter. Like her father, Antanyiah “Nyiah” Brown has grown into a star athlete, dominating the high school track and field circuit. As Nyiah gears up for a new challenge, Antonio Brown has confirmed his daughter’s next career move.

“Another champion in the family! My daughter signed D1 today. Hard work in the bloodline. Proud Dad moment!” Antonio Brown shared on X.

With this update, Brown announced his daughter’s joining the University of Kansas. Antanyiah Brown’s commitment to the Jayhawks, despite offers from Arkansas State and South Florida, was unveiled during an event on March 11 at North Miami High School, surrounded by family and friends.

Brown has emerged as one of the top senior sprinters in the Sunshine State after making waves in the 3A championships during her junior season. She finished second in the 4×100 relay team, fourth in the 100-meter dash, and seventh in the 200-meter dash. Then, as a senior, Nyiah continued to make bigger strides by winning the 100 with a time of 12.08 at the GMAC Invitational earlier this month.

She also competed in the Ellis Elite 16 Invitational and ran an 11.74 in the 100 and 23.97 in the 200. But her personal best in the 100 meters (11.66 seconds) came at the Dade County Youth Fair High School Championship, cementing herself as a high-level performer in one of the country’s most competitive high-school track regions.

However, these performances aren’t a surprise to anyone, as her father was one of the fastest players in the league, especially in Pittsburgh, as he clocked a 4.35 40 during offseason training in 2016. Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL between 2010 and 2021 while spending nine of those seasons with the Steelers.

During this tenure, Brown earned seven Pro Bowl nods, including six consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2018, and was four times honored as an All-Pro. With the 37-year-old long removed from his football career, his daughter, Antanyiah Brown, will continue building on her family’s sporting legacy as one of the best upcoming track and field stars in the country.

While the moment reads as a proud father’s milestone, it carries extra significance for Brown. Despite recent financial turmoil, the former wide receiver has ensured his family is taken care of already. Speaking about his financial situation, Brown maintained that his NFL earnings were always meant to secure his family’s future, not just his own.

Antonio Brown speaks about his family’s future amidst bankruptcy claims

Despite finishing his NFL career earning around $100 million, Antonio Brown confirmed filing for bankruptcy during a podcast appearance with the Nelk Boys in June last year. However, despite these struggles, Brown has ensured his family is financially secure. The 37-year-old is the father of five sons and two daughters. He has three sons and a daughter with Chelsie Kyriss and three other children by three other women.

“My people in my life, they just took the money I made in the NFL, and they didn’t make that money mine no more,” Brown said. “They put it away for my family generations, the trusts. They just threw it out there. So whatever I made in football, I just saved it for my family generation, my kids’ kids.”

Antanyiah Brown’s D1 commitment to Kansas marks a new chapter in the Brown family’s athletic legacy. With a fierce competitive drive and NFL-level athleticism in her veins, Nyiah looks poised to make a name entirely her own on the collegiate track circuit. For Antonio Brown, though, it’s bigger than a proud dad moment. It’s proof that through all the turbulence, he never lost sight of what mattered most.