Antonio Brown Announces Personal News Just Hours After Arrest in Dubai

Former WR Antonio Brown has found himself battling a prison sentence after a dangerous feat in Miami. In a serious turn of events, the Dubai government announced his extradition from Dubai back to the United States to face an attempted murder charge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In response to the verdict, he posted a clip of The Wolf of Wall Street on X: “I am not f******* leaving. The show goes on. This is my home; they are gonna need a wrecking ball to take me out of here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ian Rapoport, “Antonio Brown appeared before Judge Barry and executed a waiver of extradition. ECPO is notifying the Dade County Sheriff’s Office in Miami of custody arrangements. Brown will be transported back to the Essex County Jail to await pick up by Florida authorities.”

Following the gunfire at the event, Brown was first taken into custody by the police. In a video that was shared on social media, Brown was seen fighting with multiple people. Following the confrontation, gunshots could be heard clearly. If found guilty, a second-degree attempted mu-der charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A warrant for Brown’s arrest on the attempted murder charge was issued on June 11. But the All-Pro wide receiver has been on the run since. Brown claims he is the victim and was defending himself from the victim in question stealing his jewellery.

Brown’s growing rap sheet is a fall from grace of a lifetime

After the altercation in May, the Police initially detained and released him before the arrest warrant was issued. Explaining the situation on social media, Brown wrote about his innocence and taking action on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on his X account. “Contrary to some video circulating, the Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal counsel and attorneys about pressing charges on the individuals who jumped me,” he shared on X.

Yet, he fled the country and shared no accountability. The Miami Police Department confirmed, they had been on a four-month-long search to arrest him. Brown was frequently posting on social media showcasing his lifestyle in a luxury sports car, at a barbershop, and lounging poolside. The authorities did not take the situation lightly and believed it was a taunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was taunting us on social media. We identified he was in Dubai, we let the Marshals know,” Michael Vega, the Miami Police spokesperson, told according to Sam Jane of the Athletic.

Fans have called it a fall from grace of a lifetime for the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver with a diversified rap sheet. Brown was accused in 2019 by a former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault. He pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges in 2020 and was instructed to attend an anger management program and undergo a psychological/psychiatric evaluation.

He was arrested multiple times in 2023 on warrants accusing him of failing to pay child support. In May 2024, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy owing $3 million to eight creditors. And now, the 37-year-old faces a second-degree attempted murder charge that could take up the next 15 years of his life.