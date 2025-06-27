Antonio Brown Breaks Silence on Allegations After Reportedly Leaving the Country

A Super Bowl LIX halftime performer identified as Zul‑Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, was arrested in Louisiana. He ran onto the field during Kendrick Lamar’s set and waving a Sudan and Free Gaza flag. State Police charged him with resisting an officer and disturbing the peace. The NFL has issued a lifetime ban from all its events. In a separate incident, Nantambu alleged that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown shot at him in Miami during a celebrity boxing event in May.

Nantambu claims a bullet grazed his neck, Brown says he fired in self-defense after attempting to stop robbers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Brown broke his silence and laid out his side of the story in full. “That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal. He was arrested in 2022 for stealing six figures of jewelry from me.” According to Brown, his history with Nantambu didn’t start at the Super Bowl, nor even with the recent shooting incident in Miami.

According to Brown, Nantambu was doing criminal activities for two years. The accusation? Stealing jewelry worth six figures. Legal records haven’t fully surfaced to verify that specific charge. But Brown insists this incident is the foundation for what he believes has been a pattern of harassment and threats ever since. Brown alleges that just a year later, Nantambu took things to a physical level.

According to the former All-Pro wide receiver, his alleged stalker appeared at his Rolling Loud performance in 2023. Without any clearance or invitation, Nantambu tried to initiate an assault. Then came the moment that pushed everything into the national spotlight. “Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me, trying to steal from me and threaten my life.” This lines up with a police investigation into an incident that occurred in May 2025 during a celebrity boxing match in Miami, where Nantambu claims Brown shot him.

The story quickly made national news. But Brown’s version is different. He says he was ambushed, that Nantambu forced his way into the venue, approached him, and tried to rob and threaten him. Brown still claims he took actions for self-defense.

Antonio Brown in big legal trouble

The altercation led to a warrant for his arrest on charges of attempted murder with a firearm. It marks the most serious legal accusation Brown has faced since leaving the NFL. And that’s saying something, given his lengthy post-career rap sheet.

Over the weekend, he tweeted, “I’m out the country ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job,” a statement that sent speculation into overdrive. With the warrant still outstanding and no public confirmation that authorities have made efforts to serve it, Antonio Brown is also not revealing anything about it.

His precise whereabouts are unclear. And law enforcement agencies have yet to publicly comment on any extradition plans or next steps. The fall has been steep and chaotic. Just five years ago, Brown helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV, catching a touchdown and winning alongside Tom Brady.

Now, the Antonio Brown saga feels like something altogether different. No longer just about football or eccentric behavior, this latest chapter has real, potentially life-altering consequences.