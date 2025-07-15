Antonio Brown Joins Cam Heyward In Major Steelers Honor Despite Bad Blood

It’s one thing to dominate on the field. It’s another to leave a mark so deep that even your critics have to salute it. That’s the reality facing Pittsburgh Steelers fans this week as two names worlds apart in temperament, yet unarguably iconic, share the same exclusive spotlight. One is the team captain still grinding in the trenches and believes, “You can’t run from the fight. Mike Tomlin always breaks it down: ‘Do not seek comfort, seek solutions.” Cam Heyward said it as the Steelers’ philosophy runs in the blood. And the other? A lightning rod who scorched defenses and bridges alike during his prime, the one and only Antonio Brown.

The Steelers have never been short on legends. From the bruising glory of the Steel Curtain era to the finesse and firepower of the modern game, Pittsburgh’s black and gold culture is built on toughness and talent. So when CBS Sports released its list of the top 10 Steelers of the century, the inclusions spoke volumes, but so did the surprises, as they were quite striking. Nestled inside the list, just one spot apart, were two names not usually seen side by side without tension: Cam Heyward and Antonio Brown.

That’s right. Despite years of friction, shade, and flat-out feuding, Brown landed at No.7 while Heyward checked in at No. 9. The irony? Brown’s inclusion arrives just weeks after the former WR took a jab at Heyward online, mocking his appearance in a tweet that referenced Magic Johnson’s son. Heyward clapped back swiftly: “Good thing you can’t spell?! Let me know when you back in the states.” He pointed out the mistake of AB as he spelled him “Hayward” instead of “Heyward.” The beef might be fresh, but the respect, at least in terms of accolades, is undeniable. Brown’s run from 2013–18 was one of the most dominant by any wideout in NFL history. During that six-year stretch, he averaged 114 receptions, over 1,500 yards, and 11 touchdowns per season. It was production Pittsburgh hasn’t seen since, and maybe never will again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On the other hand, Heyward has always been the same. He was drafted in 2011, but he didn’t make the starting lineup until Year 3. After that, he became a regular and a staple. Seven Pro Bowls. Four All-Pro selections. And just last season, at 35, he finished second on the team in sacks despite battling injury. His leadership, longevity, and presence in the locker room have made him a key player in a way that few defenders ever do. In franchise history, only eight Steelers have earned more Pro Bowl nods, and only T.J. Watt has recorded more sacks in the black and gold.

For all the chaos that followed Antonio Brown since his final days in the Steelers, the locker room clashes, the social media jabs, and the ongoing legal saga. However, his achievements and his on-field resume remain bulletproof. That’s what makes his inclusion along with Heyward so compelling. These are two men whose paths within the same franchise couldn’t be more different, with one revered for stability and the other remembered for volatility. But here they are, side by side on a list that honors impact above image. It’s a reminder that legacy in the NFL is often deeper than it seems. In Pittsburgh, it takes more than headlines, whether they’re good or bad, to earn lasting recognition. And while their personal beef still simmers, their shared contribution to the Steelers’ modern era is now permanently etched in history.

That dual recognition becomes even more timely when you consider the franchise’s current standing in the league’s hierarchy.

Steelers’ defensive line ranks best with Cam Heyward

Pro Football Focus recently crowned the Steelers’ defensive line the best in the NFL, and what was surprising was that they have been outpacing even the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Analyst Zoltan Buday pointed to a deadly combination of proven veterans and fresh talent: “Led by [Watt] and [Heyward], the Steelers’ defensive line continues to be the best in the NFL.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The difference-maker? First-round rookie Derrick Harmon. Selected 21st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Harmon adds immediate depth and athleticism to an already elite group. Two Steelers ranked among PFF’s top 30 interior defenders last season, while three edge rushers landed in the top 20. It’s rare air and proof that Pittsburgh isn’t just living off its legacy.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ drop was less about decline and more about attrition. Losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency hurt their depth, and trading Bryce Huff to the 49ers didn’t help either. They nevertheless came in second, and with a 36% pressure rate on non-blitz plays in 2024, which was the fifth-best in the league, they are far from unimportant.

via Imago October 10th, 2021: Cam Heyward 97 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20211010_zaf_cp5_026 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

But as the Giants, Bills, and Texans close the gap, the Steelers are hoping to use their defensive front as more than a stat sheet. With Heyward guiding the next generation and T.J. Watt still at the top of his game but facing the contract crisis, Pittsburgh may have found the secret to getting back into the AFC race.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Overall, it’s a strange symmetry. The Steelers’ most explosive former player and their most reliable current leader are once again side by side, well, at least on paper. Whether Brown ever returns to that building is doubtful. But Heyward? He’s still the one holding the door.