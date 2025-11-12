Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Explains Defense Amid Not Guilty Plea in Recent Case

The news of former NFL star Antonio Brown’s arrest on an attempted m-rder charge has drawn widespread attention across the football community. As discussions around the case continue, Brown’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, has publicly addressed his reasons for choosing to represent the former wide receiver.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” said Eiglarsh, according to the post made by @AB. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

As for Brown, he was brought back to Essex County, New Jersey, after the incident. Post this, he was headed to Miami. Now, as per the police reports, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player had allegedly fired two sh-ts at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu after grabbing a handgun from a security staffer following a fistfight on May 16, with one bullet grazing Nantambu’s neck.

When the news first circulated that the former player had been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, there was no update on his lawyer. But Eiglarsh has finally come forward and stated the reason for his decision.

The incident occurred right after a celebrity boxing event in Miami. After his initial release from police custody, Brown also explained the situation on social media. Although a video on social media shows him involved in a fight with multiple people.

The 37-year-old was not immediately arrested that night because the police did not identify Nantambu as a victim. But on May 21, Nantambu gave a complete statement about what happened to the police, and it was then that Brown was identified as the shooter, as per the affidavit.

Per the social media posts by Brown, he had been living in Dubai for a few months. In a social media post shared after the altercation, Brown claimed to be defending himself because he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

Since then, he has continued to share similar posts with “#FreeAB” as captions. Now, a new update has surfaced in the case.

Antonio Brown seemingly denies the allegations

Apart from showing support and sharing his take on the former player’s case, Eiglarsh has also begun to take action. According to sources, he has already filed a written plea of not guilty on behalf of Brown to the attempted m-rder charge. Brown will reportedly appear in court soon for the bail hearing.

The NFL player spent 12 years in the league playing for four different teams throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and his last stint was with the Buccaneers. He was named a Pro Bowler 7 times during his career and also has a Super Bowl championship to his name.

However, the later stages of his career were marked by several off-field challenges that drew public attention. The current focus remains on the ongoing legal proceedings, and as of now, no further official updates have been released.