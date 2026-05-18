Antonio Brown’s Ex-GF and Mother of His 4 Children Announces Birth of Another Baby

While former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is famous for making headlines, this time it was his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, who stole the spotlight. On Sunday, Kyriss took to Instagram to share the joyful news that she had welcomed her fifth child, announcing it in the most adorable way possible.

Kyriss shared a picture of her youngest son, Allure Brown, sitting and holding the newborn, on her Instagram. Allure has a large smile on his face, and the caption reads, “Upgraded to Big Brother and couldn’t be happier.”

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This marked the second post from Brown’s ex-girlfriend following the childbirth. Initially, she posted a black-and-white picture of her holding the baby via Instagram Story.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @chelsie

“What a year this week has been 🥹,” said the caption.

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Below that, she wrote “AKB💙”, along with the date, “5/12/26,” and the weight, “3lbs 13oz.”

Antonio Brown fathered the first four children of Kyriss. The two had a volatile on-and-off relationship that began in 2011 and lasted until they separated in 2022. Their four children were born during that span. Autonomy was born in 2014, and Ali was born the following year. Two years later, Apollo was born, and in 2020, Kyriss gave birth to Allure.

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Despite breaking up, the former WR wished his ex-girlfriend a Happy Mother’s Day by sharing a family photo of him, his four children, and their mother, Chelsie Kyriss. They took the picture last summer on a yacht, when they spent a lot of time together in Dubai. Besides Chelsie Kyriss, Brown has fathered children with three other women, making him the father of seven children in total. Now, he is hoping to father another child.

Antonio Brown could become a father for the eighth time

Besides having four children with Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio Brown has three other children with Shameika Brailsford, Wiltrice Jackson, and Cydney Moreau. His eldest child, Antonio Brown Jr., was born to Brailsford in 2007. A year later, he was involved with Jackson, and his only daughter, Antanyiah “Nyiah” Brown, was born.

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Ace Brown, the WR’s youngest child, was born to Moreau in 2024. Despite having broken up in 2024, Brown has expressed his desire to have a second child with Moreau.

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Imago PITTSBURGH, PA -DECEMBER 16: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown 84 looks on during the NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 16, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 16 Patriots at Steelers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18121618581

Last week, the seven-time Pro conducted a TikTok live from his bed, where he presented the proposal to his ex-girlfriend. The influencer is yet to reply.

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While the five-time All-Pro has expressed his desire, his off-the-field controversies have often put his family in the spotlight. From facing legal trouble tied to an attempted murder charge to fleeing to Dubai to avoid getting arrested, he has been in a lot of trouble. Last November, the U.S. Marshals arrested him in Dubai and transferred him to Florida.

So, Brown’s post-retirement life has been pretty eventful. Although he desires to follow Chelsie Kyriss’ footsteps and become a father for the eighth time, it may not be the best time, especially with so much controversy around him.