Aqib Talib Reveals How Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 Winning Locker Room Dealt With Different Political & Religious Views

“Thought this sh*t was AI. What are we doing, man?” That’s what Abdul Carter posted after seeing Jaxson Dart at a rally at Rockland Community College. And honestly, that one post was enough for people to start talking about whether things inside the New York Giants locker room were awkward or strained. Though Carter said there is no bad blood between them and Jermaine Eluemunor also dismissed the concerns, many just turned a blind eye. The question that came up was simple: can different political or personal views actually mess with team chemistry? And that’s where Aqib Talib comes in, because he’s seen enough locker rooms to have a pretty clear answer on it.

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The former All-Pro cornerback spent more than a decade inside NFL locker rooms and was a key part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. And over the years he played alongside various teammates from vastly different backgrounds, beliefs, and life experiences. And according to him, all these differences never threatened what matters the most.

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“There are so many different upbringings and so many different backgrounds in the league, man.” Aqib Talib said during his appearance on the Arena Gridiron podcast. “You’re going to have different political views. You’re going to have different religious views. I don’t think it impacts the locker room.”

For Talib, the reality was just part of daily life inside the NFL facility. “The locker room talks about everything,” he continued. “And you’re going to have guys who believe something you don’t believe. And you’re all going to talk about it and probably turn it into jokes.” And that’s what he did with Derek Wolfe.

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Derek Wolfe was his teammate, and everyone knew how strongly he had his political affiliations. But did it shake the team? Not really. “We used to argue with him and play around and laugh and joke, and at the end of the day we all were at the wedding.” And why the external factors didn’t matter is because they all had a bigger goal in mind.

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“It had never disrupted the locker room because that’s not what we’re there for. We’re here to win chips; these guys are from all different walks of life. We’re coming together to win a chip,” Talib said.

In many ways, that mindset is what the Giants are trying to reinforce after the Dart-Carter situation. After last Friday’s incident, Dart addressed his teammates during a team meeting in an effort to ease tensions and move past the incident.

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As reported by insider Evan Sidery, during the team meeting, veterans Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jameis Winston were among those who spoke up as the locker room looked to move past the situation.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh also viewed the episode in a similar light. Rather than seeing it as a distraction, he saw it as a chance for growth.

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“I feel like it made us better in a lot of ways,” Harbaugh said.

“It was a good opportunity for us as a football team to have these kinds of conversations around a real-life incident. It’s one thing to talk about it in theory, but when you have something that happens that’s real, you get a chance to talk about it practically.”

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And to further establish harmony in the locker room, Jaxson Dart himself addressed the media and reflected on how his team is a “melting pot” for individuals of different backgrounds who come together for a common goal.

Jaxson Dart issues a statement addressing the Giants locker room controversy

After the locker room drama in New York simmered down, thanks to the intervention of the team veterans, Jaxson Dart issued a statement about the controversy caused by his actions in a press conference after the team’s recent OTA. Dart began his address by explaining how his family has several members who served in the armed forces and a great-grandfather who worked as the Secretary of the Treasury, and hence he felt obligated to take part in the rally of the ruling Republican party which heads the government.

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“I also understand in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic. I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility,” Dart added. “It’s under a spotlight, under a microscope, and there’s a lot that comes with that, and it’s been something that I’ve embraced.”

The 23-year-old then expressed gratitude towards the locker room by describing it as “a melting pot of people,” as his teammates come from different backgrounds and hold differing beliefs.

“I think that the connections that we build are special because we’re able to have vulnerable conversations,” Dart said. “We’re able to learn from each other, to support each other irrespective of the color of our skin, and we have a real brotherhood.”

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The truth is that the league is built on the contributions of men from vastly different backgrounds and beliefs, and as both Talib and Dart acknowledged, those differences will always surface. But as the Giants’ situation showed, it is that same diversity that keeps the league moving forward.