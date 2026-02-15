As Tom Brady Footage Goes Viral, Alix Earle Teases Special Weekend Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Viral footage of a late-night dance session between Tom Brady and Alix Earle sparks major romance rumors.

Cryptic red carpet comments further ignite speculation on the budding pair.

A high-profile live tour appearance teases a possible Valentine’s Day reunion.

Has Tom Brady finally gone public with having a romantic relationship with internet sensation Alix Earle? That’s the question that has been troubling the fans since New York. However, it looks like the NFL legend has taken a step further towards confirming the relationship after the latest clip of the duo during Super Bowl LX and after it.

“Tom Brady and Alix Earle were spotted getting cozy in a new clip from a private Super Bowl party. 👀” posted New York Post on Instagram.

Brady and Earle attended the Fanatics’ private party in San Francisco before the Super Bowl. The former wore a white cap and a dark, collarless long-sleeve sweater and trousers, while Earle wore an emerald-colored blazer with a black micro miniskirt. Inside the party, the two could barely keep their hands off each other, with the situation becoming more steamy than the New Year party at St. Barthelemy. At St. Barthelemy, “the PDA was off the charts,” but in San Francisco, they took it one step further.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner embraced Earle, putting his hand around her waist. Slowly, the hands went down until it was her back! The Hot Mess star returned the favor when she held onto him, with a glass in one of her hands. But Brady was not done; he pulled her close, fueling the surrounding speculation.

The buzz only intensified when the duo appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast red carpet on February 12. During separate interviews, co-host Mike Majlak asked the influencer how she was feeling.

“I’m a little hungover,” Earle admitted.

Brady faced similar questions about his Super Bowl weekend when he stepped up to the microphone.

“I think we crossed paths,” Brady said when asked what he did the night before.

Earle had confirmed that she has a soft spot for older men. And now, she is likely involved with one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, who is almost her father’s age. While rumors are getting stronger, Alix Earle’s recent post teased a special weekend plan for her.

Alix Earle will be a part of Dancing With the Stars 2026

Alix Earle already had two dance sessions with Tom Brady, at least the ones that were spotted by the paparazzi. Now, she will be a part of another dance, but this time, it will be a live event. Earle will be a special guest for Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour, and for that, she posted a video of her dance rehearsals.

“Who will I be seeing this wknd in NJ/NYC!???” posted Alix Earle on Instagram.

On Valentine’s Day, the event will happen in Newark, NJ, and on February 15, it will take place in New York City. The video highlighted her dance sessions with the choreographer. Comedian Andy Richter was also there, taking part in those sessions. All of their moves were pretty sharp, highlighting that Earle had been practicing for some time now.

Earle previously participated in the show, making it to the top five. She partnered up with former DWTS winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who is also a 14-time US National Champion and a two-time World Dance Champion. However, this is the first time the internet personality is a part of a live dance tour event. The tour began on January 22 and will continue until early May 2026.

But who is she expecting to see this weekend? Is it a special message to someone to attend the show? Maybe a certain analyst on FOX NFL? Who knows. With Earle performing and it being Valentine’s week, Brady could make an appearance. It remains to be seen whether a new “embracing” video emerges or not.