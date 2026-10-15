“At a Certain Time, It’s Time”: Al Michaels Gets Honest Over Broadcasting Future as 41 Year Veteran Puts Ball in Amazon’s Court

Al Michaels has spent more than four decades calling NFL games, and he isn’t looking to make his eventual exit more complicated than it needs to be. Speaking with Dan Patrick on Wednesday, Michaels addressed how he would know when to stop calling games for Prime Video.

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The veteran broadcaster says he will know when he’s ready to step away, but he’s also prepared to accept it if Amazon decides his time on Thursday Night Football has run its course. The 81-year-old made it clear that the decision could come from either side, while praising the way Amazon has treated him during his time with the streamer.

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“Well, either the people that I work for will tell me, or I’ll know myself, a combination,” Michaels said. “The folks at Amazon and Prime have been fantastic. Fantastic to me.”

“If they come to me and say, you know, it’s time for us to move on … You guys have been fantastic. You’ve been great. I’ve done the NFL for 41 years, which is half my life. Love it. But you know what? At a certain time, it’s time,” he added. “And if they feel it’s time, great. And if I feel it’s time, I’ll know it. And I’ll say, ‘You know what? Thanks for the memories.'”

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Michaels did not say that he plans to retire after this season. Still, his comments come amid renewed criticism of his work on Prime Video.

During the October 8 broadcast of Tampa Bay’s 24-16 win over Dallas, some viewers questioned Michaels’ calls on several key plays, particularly criticizing his low-energy and monotone delivery. The veteran announcer also drew criticism for his description of the game as both a potential “must-win” and a “can’t-lose game” for the Cowboys. The reaction added to complaints that have followed his Thursday night broadcasts in recent seasons.

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Michaels joined Amazon in 2022 after 16 years as NBC’s lead voice for Sunday Night Football. Before that, he spent 20 years calling Monday Night Football for ABC. His arrival gave Prime Video an established voice as the streaming service took over the NFL’s Thursday night package.

Amazon initially signed Michaels to a three-year deal. Since that agreement expired after the 2024 season, he has returned on a year-to-year basis. The streaming channel brought him back for 2025 and has also committed to having him call games in 2026.

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The uncertainty surrounding Michaels comes as Amazon considers its longer-term plans for the broadcast booth. His partner, Kirk Herbstreit, agreed to an extension earlier this year, although The Athletic reported that the deal gives Prime Video flexibility if a preferred candidate becomes available.

One name linked to the job is CBS Sports’ Ian Eagle. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand has reported that Amazon has interest in Eagle, though CBS is keen to keep him.

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For now, Michaels remains scheduled to call the rest of the Thursday Night Football season alongside Herbstreit. His latest comments do not signal an imminent departure, but they show that he is comfortable leaving the decision open.

After 41 years covering the NFL, Michaels appears content to let his own judgment and Amazon’s plans determine what comes next.