Authorities Seek to Seize NFL Benefits From Ex-Falcons Player Convicted of $8M Ponzi Scheme

Essentials Inside The Story The former NFL player defrauded six victims of approximately $8 million,

In September 2024, the former Falcons player pleaded guilty

The former player was sentenced Leake to two and a half years in federal prison

For many people, trust came easily when dealing with John Robert Leake. He wasn’t just another businessman asking for money; Leake was a former NFL player who convinced friends, acquaintances, and other investors to lend him money by promising high returns through business opportunities. But a Ponzi scheme diminished his reputation. When conviction wasn’t enough, the prosecutors have now pushed to garnish Leake’s potential benefits from the NFL Benefits Office.

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John Leake claimed that the money would be used for projects such as gold mining and real estate deals. These kinds of investments sounded attractive and profitable, which made people trust him. But the money was never invested as such. Eventually, the authorities caught him after multiple complaints filed in 2024. According to the NY Post, the federal prosecutors now seek to recover the owed money from Leake’s potential NFL benefits.

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The former Atlanta Falcons player operated the Ponzi scheme for nearly five years. This scheme refers to a system where money from new investors is used to pay earlier investors. In the process, it creates an illusion that the business is successful.

Leake reportedly started asking for money in June 2015. He requested investments for fabricated business opportunities, including gold mines in Ghana and Alaska. Not just that, Leake’s scheme also included luxury real estate and land development in Costa Rica, Dubai, and Southern California.

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By the end of 2020, Leake had defrauded six victims of approximately $8 million, but around $5,314,059 was lost. Instead of investing, Leake used the money to fund a gambling addiction. He indulged in casino gambling and sports betting through bookies and used the remaining money to pay personal expenses like rent, car payments, and credit card bills.

Leake eventually admitted to his crimes and pleaded guilty in September 2024 to one count of wire fraud and one count of transactional money laundering. As a result, United States District Judge John F. Walter sentenced him to about two and a half years in federal prison. Additionally, Judge Walter also ordered him to pay $5,314,059 in restitution.

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According to papers filed in a California federal court, federal prosecutors have asked the court for permission to take money from Leake’s NFL retirement benefits and allow the government to redirect those payments to help compensate the victims.

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The NFL provides several cash-based retirement benefits to players, primarily through pensions, annuity plans, and matched savings accounts. Eligibility usually depends on “Credited Seasons,” with players typically becoming eligible for full benefits after three seasons. But majority of the players earn benefits through the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Pension Plan.

Under this, the eligible players receive monthly lifetime payments starting at age 55. As of 2020, the benefit is approximately $760 per month for every credited season earned. Also, delaying retirement until age 65 significantly increases these monthly payments, sometimes to nearly $11,000 per month for a 5-year veteran.

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However, John Leake doesn’t seem to be eligible for the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan. But why?

Inside John Leake’s NFL career

John Robert Leake played a very short stint in the NFL. He played 11 games in 2005 (split between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers) and 14 games in 2006 (Falcons) for a total of 17 tackles, with 12 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles.

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Before joining the league, Leake was a standout player from the Clemson Tigers. At Clemson, he was a key linebacker from 2000 to 2003. He was also a member of the 2003 Peach Bowl winning team, the annual college football bowl game held in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1968.

Although Leake was part of the Tennessee Titans squad in the 2004 NFL season, he was waived before the regular season began. Since his NFL tenure was limited to only two seasons, it makes him ineligible for the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan.