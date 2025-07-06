“Awful”: Steelers’ Legend Jerome Bettis Sounds Off Against Roger Goodell’s 18-Game Season & Makes Big NFL Demand

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already started to lay the groundwork for an 18-game regular season. Back in January, he called it a “logical” step for the league. But there are too many challenges. It’s not just about one game, it adds another week of hardcore practice and other things associated with it. But so far, there’s been little public detail. No commitment to a second bye week. No increase in active roster size. Just a timeline that feels fast, and an assumption that players will just deal with it.

During the July 5 episode of Front Office Sports Today, host Baker Machado asked Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis what a lot of players have been whispering behind closed doors. “Given the fact that you’ve gone through an NFL season, how difficult will it be for players to play an 18th game?” The running back didn’t sugarcoat it.

“I think it’d be extremely difficult,” he said plainly. “I think that’s why they will need to add a couple more players to the roster to give everybody an opportunity to make it through an 18-game schedule. To ask a guy to give you 18 weeks at that level is asking an awful lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He’s not wrong. Just last year, players were already limping to the finish line by Week 16. The Chiefs started Carson Wentz in Week 18 just to protect Patrick Mahomes because their playoff spot was already secured. But what if they had needed that game to get in? What if Mahomes had been injured in Week 17 and the backup wasn’t enough?

Roger Goodell understands these concerns. When the league added the 17th game back in 2021, players were already hesitant. That CBA vote passed by the thinnest of margins—51.5% to 48.5%. Now they’re being asked to go further. One more game. One more week of film, rehab, hits, and ice baths—without guarantees that the league will meet them halfway.

However, Bettis also explained what changes they need to make to introduce an 18-game season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

HoF makes a strong demand to Roger Goodell

“You’ve got to give him an opportunity to get a rest in there some kind of way, but also have a comparable number two at that position that can help,” Bettis added. “I think that’s part of the problem. You don’t have enough roster spots, and the cap is so that you can’t afford a really good backup in some positions. I think that’s where you’re going to have to give these players an opportunity to have a good backup so they’re not forced to have to do it for 18 weeks because I don’t think that’s going to be feasible.”

The Steelers legend isn’t just making demands—he’s laying out the equation for Roger Goodell. You can’t stretch the season and not stretch the roster. Active rosters are capped at 53 players, with only 48 allowed to dress on game day. That’s barely enough to survive December, let alone January. Especially in collision-heavy positions like running back, inside linebacker, and offensive line.

via Imago Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell before a game in Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And it’s not just about the number of players, but the quality of depth. With a tight salary cap, teams often cut corners on the No. 2 guy. Backup running backs are often late-round rookies or minimum-vet signings. Backup safeties? Plug-ins from the practice squad. Asking these guys to play meaningful snaps in Weeks 17 and 18 is risky—for them, and for the starters they’re backing up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Players understand that the 18th game boosts league revenue and gives fans more football. They just want a fair chance to survive it.