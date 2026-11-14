“Back to Back to Back”: Tom Brady Sends Message After Claiming Another Historic Win as Team Owner

Tom Brady has spent much of his life chasing championships, and retirement from the NFL has done little to change that competitive instinct. The seven-time Super Bowl champion built his legacy during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls before adding another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Since retiring, Brady has taken his competitive streak into a very different sport. His latest venture has brought him into the world of electric powerboat racing, where he has found another avenue for success.

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Team Brady made an immediate impression in the E1 World Championship, the electric powerboat series sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), after entering in its inaugural 2024 season. With Finnish pilot Emma Kimilainen and British racer Sam Coleman leading its racing efforts, the team quickly established itself as a serious contender and gave Brady a strong start as an owner.

The former quarterback has another reason to celebrate. Team Brady has claimed its third consecutive E1 World Championship, completing a remarkable three-year run at the top of the electric powerboat racing series. Brady took to social media to mark the latest milestone with a message for his team.

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“Back to Back to Back,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story, sharing Team Brady’s victory post, along with three trophy emojis.

The 2026 title capped a three-year dominance that began with the series’ inaugural 2024 season, making Team Brady the first to win three consecutive E1 championships.

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Kimilainen and Coleman were central to Team Brady’s success from the beginning. The duo helped the outfit become the first-ever E1 champions in 2024. Their partnership proved equally effective the following year, when the team returned to defend its title at the Miami season finale.

Team Brady won both finals there: Coleman took one, and Kimilainen won the other by 15 seconds over Team Rafa’s Tom Chiappe. The result made Team Brady the first team to successfully defend the E1 crown.

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The 2026 campaign presented a different challenge. Team Brady opened the season with a second-place finish in Jeddah, followed by third place at Lake Como and runner-up finishes in Dubrovnik and Monaco. Although the team had been winless in the opening rounds, its consistency kept it firmly in the championship picture.

Team Brady’s breakthrough came at the inaugural Luanda GP in September. Coleman won the first final, securing pole position for Kimilainen in the second. The Finnish pilot then held off a late challenge from Team Monaco’s Oban Duncan to win by 1.4 seconds. The result strengthened Team Brady’s position at the top of the standings, giving it a 40-point advantage over Will Smith’s Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola ahead of the Miami double-header.

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The title race tightened during the first Miami round on November 13. Team Monaco claimed its maiden E1 victory, while Team Brady missed the Finals and finished last in the Race Off. Westbrook Racing took advantage, cutting Brady’s championship lead to 31 points. The setback set up a tense conclusion to the season, with the two teams battling for the title in the final round.

Beyond the championship battle, E1 offers a very different sporting spectacle from the one Brady dominated during his NFL career. Launched in 2024 and sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique, it is the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship. Its specially designed RaceBird boats use hydrofoil technology to lift above the water, reducing drag and allowing the vessels to reach high speeds.

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Each team fields one male and one female pilot, with their combined performances contributing toward the team’s championship points. The series races in waterfront cities around the world and has drawn high-profile owners. Alongside Brady, the teams are backed by figures including Will Smith, LeBron James, Rafael Nadal, Marc Anthony, and Steve Aoki.

Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories remain the defining achievement of his playing career. Team Brady’s latest title adds to a post-NFL résumé that shows his appetite for competition has carried well beyond the gridiron.