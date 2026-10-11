Backlash Erupts Against Jason Kelce Over Promoting Eagles in NFL Network Broadcast vs Jaguars

Can you call a game when you still think of your former team as “we”? That question followed Jason Kelce into the NFL Network booth for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London.

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ESPN had paired him with play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for the Week 5 matchup that streamed on the NFL Network. Over the years, Kelce has been open about how much the Eagles mean to him, and that loyalty has served his podcast and studio work well. But in a broadcast booth, fans argued that the same loyalty becomes a liability.

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“Get Jason Kelce off the damn broadcast. Holy s–t. Terrible,” a netizen wrote on X during the live game.

The underlying tension began during an ESPN Monday Night Countdown broadcast on September 28, 2026. While analyzing the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears game, Kelce repeatedly used “we” when breaking down the team’s performance.

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His co-host, Pat McAfee, playfully called him out on-air for the biased slip, prompting Kelce to acknowledge his mistake and offer an assurance to the upcoming Eagles opponents.

“I want to assure Jags fans I’ve seen a lot of the Jags accounts already saying that they’re not looking forward to this,” Kelce said on the New Heights Podcast. “I will be doing my utmost to give you guys the credit you deserve. Jacksonville’s playing as good as any team right now in the AFC. I really do believe that…I’m gonna try and do them justice. But as an unbiased reporter, I will be giving you guys the respect that the job deserves.”

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But when the onlookers observed similar traits in Jason Kelce’s commentary during the Eagles vs. Jaguars game, it drew backlash from the netizens.

“It’s whatever to me, but does this basically sound like an Eagles broadcast with Jason Kelce? Kurt Warner was on the graphic; is he actually in the booth?” a netizen wrote on X.

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“Jason Kelce might be the worst announcer I have ever heard,” meanwhile, another user came in with a brutal reality check.

“Why is Jason Kelce calling an Eagles game? I tuned in for football, not a 3-hour Eagles commercial,” another fan raised the question of including Kelce in a Philly game broadcast.

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Kelce spent his entire 13-year NFL career (2011–2023) playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He anchored the offensive line for the 2017 Eagles team that won the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title (Super Bowl LII).

Beyond football, Kelce completely embraced the culture of Philadelphia. He became a beloved community figure through his charity work (including his foundation, BePhilly). Due to this, the allegations of bias often come into the equation when it comes to Kelce and the Eagles.