Barbara Corcoran Sends Bold Message to Michael Strahan Before His Shark Tank Debut

Michael Strahan doesn’t just switch careers – he owns them. After terrorizing QBs as the Giants legend and locking up a Hall of Fame spot, he tackled TV like a rookie hungry for reps. Today, he’s everywhere: grinning through Good Morning America’s sunrise hours, breaking down games on Fox NFL Sunday, and outsmarting contestants on The $100,000 Pyramid. Throw in his Fanatics Fest hosting gigs and that easy chemistry with Kelly Ripa. It’s clear, Strahan’s got that rare it factor that jumps from football fields to studio lights. Now, the man who makes hustle look effortless is diving into his next challenge.

And when news broke about his latest role, even Shark Tank’s queen bee, Barbara Corcoran – no stranger to bold moves herself – couldn’t hide her excitement. So what’s got the queen of Shark Tank so hyped? Turns out Strahan’s next challenge involves swimming with the Sharks.

On Monday, Shark Tank’s official Instagram made it official—posting a joint announcement with Michael Strahan that instantly set the business world buzzing. “This multi-hyphenate is ready to take a seat as a Guest Shark! 👏.” The caption read, featuring a grinning Strahan poised to dive into the Tank this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank (@sharktankabc) Expand Post

The excitement hit fast. First to react? None other than Barbara Corcoran, the show’s sharpest-tongued investor since 2009. She dropped a five-word comment that said it all: “Incredible! Can’t wait (heart emoji)” – that little red heart sealing her stamp of approval. For Corcoran, who’s seen hundreds of pitches, that’s the equivalent of a standing ovation.

Turns out Strahan’s joining a fresh wave of guest Sharks, including Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, filling the gap after Mark Cuban’s exit last season. But it’s Strahan’s move that’s turning heads. After conquering GMA, NFL analysis, and game shows, he’s now bringing that same charm to entrepreneurs sweating under the Tank’s lights. Corcoran, for one, seems ready to pass the torch. Or at least share it.

The inside scoop on Strahan’s Shark Tank debut

Turns out, even a superstar like Michael Strahan gets butterflies. Especially when diving into the cutthroat world of Shark Tank. During Monday’s GMA, the usually unflappable host came clean about his nerves, saying with a laugh, “I was really nervous, but once you get there, they’re amazing. They make you feel great. They really show you the ropes. I had a great time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s more, Strahan’s already wrapped filming, though he’s staying tight-lipped about specifics. With a mischievous grin, he tossed out a classic teaser: “watch to see” how it all unfolds. Meanwhile, fans won’t just be treated to Strahan’s business chops. In addition, the season boasts an all-star lineup of guest Sharks.

via Imago December 20, 2024Michael Strahan on Good Morning America in New York. December 20, 2024 Copyright: xRWx

Speaking of fresh blood, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, jewelry queen Kendra Scott, and Poppi Soda’s Allison Ellsworth will all take their turns in the Tank. Not to mention, fan favorites Chip and Joanna Gaines are swapping their toolbelts for deal-making pens. Of course, they’ll join the OG Sharks – Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and the rest of the sharp-toothed squad – as they size up pitches that could turn dreams into empires.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Truth be told, this is classic Strahan. Whether he was sacking QBs, cracking jokes on GMA, or now sizing up startups, the man thrives on new challenges. And yet, even for someone used to the spotlight, Shark Tank brings a unique adrenaline rush. After all, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of hearing an entrepreneur’s pitch and deciding – on the spot – whether to bet big on their vision.

Thankfully, the wait won’t be long. Season 17 surfaces this fall on ABC (with next-day streaming on Hulu), so mark your calendars. Because when Strahan takes his seat among the Sharks, one thing’s certain – the deals, the drama, and the sheer entertainment value just leveled up.