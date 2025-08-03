Barry Sanders Reveals True Feelings on Kobe Bryant as NBA Legends Ignite $6M Frenzy

Once upon a jersey number, Barry Sanders wore No. 20—and broke ankles like it was second nature. Ten straight 1,000-yard seasons. No theatrics. Just unwavering vision and quiet greatness. But the magic wasn’t just in his moves—it was in his mindset. “I never played to impress others; I played because I loved the game.” He handed the ball to the ref after the scores, not seeking the spotlight. “You can’t measure heart,” he said. A decade of dominance in Detroit, then gone at his peak, no farewell tour, just a fax. Like Kobe Bryant years later, he knew when to walk away, on his own terms. And now, he honors Kobe with the reverence only one legend gives another.

Taking to his Instagram, @barrysanders shared a fan-made image that stopped him in his tracks: Kobe Bryant, in full Lakers gold, squaring up against Barry himself, suited in Lions blue, frozen mid-defensive stance on an NBA court. “When #KobeSanders ended up with @laclippers, one of my fans made this pic,” he wrote. “I miss @kobebryant so much. This really made my day.” The photo—imaginative and surreal—wasn’t just a digital mashup of icons. It was a portal to something more personal.

“I would have loved to get a shot just to shoot around with him and see his greatness up close one more time,” Barry Sanders admitted. Indeed, there is no fanfare in the way he says it. Just that same understated honesty that marked his career. And, he displayed his longing to witness greatness, to stand beside it even for a moment. “I hope this brings the same smile to you guys,” he added, closing the caption.

There is a quiet reverence in the way Barry Sanders speaks about Kobe Bryant. After Kobe’s tragic death in January 2020, Sanders posted a solemn tribute, writing, “Bryant’s legacy will never be forgotten, because it will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who was touched by him,” as reported by Heavy.com on Jan 28, 2020.

And it wasn’t just grief—it was understanding. Sanders, who famously walked away from the NFL at his peak, saw something of himself in Kobe’s decision to retire when his body started to wear down. “You get to that point where you know you can’t do it anymore, and obviously that is what Kobe was thinking, too,” he told GQ on Dec 4, 2023. “The last couple of years, he’s been injured and just realized his body couldn’t do it. That’s how athletes are, and that’s how I was.”

Their paths never crossed in the same arena, but the connection was real. Years earlier, Sanders even recalled meeting a young Kobe, who knew exactly who the Lions’ elusive #20 was. And, it was a heartwarming nod to the mutual respect shared between two athletes who redefined what it meant to be elite. But, when icons collide, the echoes don’t just stay on the court—they show up in bidding wars.

Kobe & Jordan’s 1-of-1 Logoman set to break records

There is hype, and then there’s history. What Heritage Auctions is holding this August is nothing short of the latter—a one-of-a-kind 2007 Upper Deck Dual Logoman card signed by both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Not just ink on cardboard, but blue-inked autographs paired with game-worn jersey patches—Jordan’s from the Bulls’ 1997 championship run, Kobe’s from his prime Lakers era.

Already bidding at $2.9 million and expected to crack $6 million before the hammer drops on August 23, it is on its way to becoming the most expensive basketball card ever. And, a Steph Curry Logoman that sold for $5.9 million in 2021 currently holds this title.

According to Heritage Auctions, this will be the first time the card is being placed into public auction. Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, remarked, “This is unquestionably the best of [all Logomans] due to its status as the only one bearing this pair of autographs documenting a brotherhood of elite-tier legends.” Notably, only 11 Kobe dual Logomans exist. And just eight for Jordan.

This is the lone card they ever co-signed. And with Bryant’s tragic passing in 2020, the emotional value resonates with us all. But, there’s more to it. A massive 8-by-8-foot hardwood slab from the United Center floor, etched with a 32-inch Michael Jordan signature and accolades like “Air Jordan, 5x MVP, 6x Finals MVP”, is already sitting at $155,000. And, it could go for half a million.

Baseball royalty isn’t left out either: Mickey Mantle’s game-worn 1960 Yankees jersey is expected to hit $4 million, while a pencil-scrawled autograph from an 8-year-old Mantle might fetch $80,000. Then there’s Babe Ruth’s 1923 World Series watch, projected at $3 million, and a team-signed 1927 Yankees photo valued at $200,000. Every item carries weight. But this Jordan–Bryant card is a legacy that is all set to write the auction history.