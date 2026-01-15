Ben Roethlisberger Announces Stance on Accepting Steelers Job After Making Coaching Demands to Front Office

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin's exit closed a historic chapter in Pittsburgh, and fans quickly floated a bold idea

It’s certainly the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as long-term head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down from his role after 19 years. As one glorious chapter closes, another begins as the Steelers nation requested their Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, to replace the head coach he has played for throughout his career. Reacting to this speculation, the former QB had a perfect response.

“Zero chance,” Roethlisberger replied on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “Zero chance. No chance, not this guy. I will say this. I’ll put it out there. If [Steelers ownership] says, ‘Hey Ben, we’d love to bring you in to consult on a new coach and talk to him,’ I would absolutely be open to doing that. But I’m not coaching. No chance.”

Being the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is extremely challenging, as the franchise has had only three head coaches since 1969. Instead, Roethlisberger is ready to help his former team pick out its next coach before highlighting the importance of shifting away from the old style of play and approach.

“I understand that Steelers football is about defense and running the ball, but why not mix it up?” Roethlisberger said. “Why not bring in a head coach that’s offensive-minded, that would kind of change it up? Six points are not enough points in a playoff game. You can’t do that. Let’s bring in a head coach that’s offensively minded and allow him to then bring in a defensive coordinator. I would love to see a little bit of a shift in the head coach to be more of an offensive guy.”

Roethlisberger’s call for an offensive overhaul isn’t just talk; it’s a direct response to a decade of disappointment. The Steelers are currently saddled with the NFL’s longest active playoff losing streak (seven games), a slump defined by anemic starts. Incredibly, the team has gone 70 straight games without scoring more than seven first-quarter points, leading to a staggering 73-0 aggregate deficit in the opening quarter of their last six playoff games. Even with slight improvements in 2025, finishing 26th in total offense underscores why Big Ben believes a new offensive mind is non-negotiable.

Historically, the Steelers have leaned toward defensive-minded leaders and built around that identity, but the offense has struggled for too long to ignore. Because the team still needs to find its long-term quarterback, there’s a real argument for hiring an offensive head coach who can help develop a young passer from day one. That’s why names like Nate Scheelhaase stand out, as he fits what the Steelers value in young, disciplined coaches who develop players and earn their opportunities.

His rise from college quarterback to fast-tracked NFL assistant shows why decision-makers respect his résumé, especially since he chose to challenge himself at the pro level instead of waiting for a guaranteed college job. Still, the team knows offense-only thinking isn’t required, as quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Drake Maye have grown under defensive head coaches. In the end, the quarterback doesn’t force the Steelers’ hand, but it clearly adds another layer to how they evaluate their next coach.

While the head coach search continues in Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger also took time to celebrate the historic career of Mike Tomlin.

Ben Roethlisberger writes a special message for Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger spent his entire 18-season NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, from 2004 until his retirement after the 2021 season. For 15 of those seasons, he played under head coach Mike Tomlin, including their Super Bowl XLIII victory in the 2008 season. Reflecting on this time, Roethlisberger posted a heartfelt message for coach Tomlin.

“Coach T, we got to spend 15 years together, and through the ups & downs, it was a great ride. Thank you for all you did for me and this team, and this community! You are a legend, and one of the greatest to do it! Here is to the next chapter – whatever that looks like,” Roethlisberger wrote.

Roethlisberger’s message shows the strong connection they built during their 15 years together in Pittsburgh. Despite any earlier disagreements, his words show real appreciation for a partnership that shaped both their careers.