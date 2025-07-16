Ben Roethlisberger Announces Steelers Return With Aaron Rodgers Set to Surpass His Legacy

For a guy who once threw 40 times a game with a rebuilt elbow and a cheat sheet taped to his wrist, Ben Roethlisberger has always had a way of lingering in Pittsburgh long after the final whistle. Back in 2021, entering his 18th NFL season, he claimed he felt “fresher” than ever. And weirdly, everyone believed him. “This time last year, I had thrown thousands of footballs trying to get ready for this,” Roethlisberger said. “This year, this was the first time I’ve thrown a ball since minicamp, other than throwing to my son in the backyard. It just feels more normal of an offseason, if you will.”

After his elbow surgery in 2019, Big Ben took his aging body seriously, though he was quick to deny being on a stricter diet than Tom Brady. His daughter made flashcards to help him learn Matt Canada’s new offense. And yes, he still relied on his trusty wristband to keep up with the playbook’s “high percentage of new.” Even if the throws looked familiar, the terminology had changed. But Ben? He adjusted. Not just physically, but mentally, emotionally, and sarcastically.

Now, in 2025, the future Höfer casually dropped a bombshell – like only he can – on his Footbahlin podcast. “I went to the facility, the practice field, yesterday. Because they wanted me to do some reads for some things,” he said mid-conversation. “Again, I don’t know if I can put that out there, but I’ll be four.” Wait. What? “I’ll be four?” Was it a hint? Whatever it was, it wasn’t nothing. Ben doesn’t just wander into Steelers facilities and read scripts for fun. (Okay, maybe he does. But still.) Here’s the part that matters: he showed up at the Steelers’ facility to record reads for the team. And guess what? We’ve seen this exact movie before.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field.

To understand Ben’s move, look no further than Eli Manning, who arguably created the blueprint for a post-retirement quarterback gracefully returning to the franchise fold. When Eli retired in 2019, he didn’t just vanish into dad life and golf courses. He waited a year and then re-entered the Giants organization in 2021 in a business ops and fan engagement role, helping with original content and brand-building. Then came the evolution.

By 2024, Eli – alongside Peyton Manning – was a fixture at the Pro Bowl Games, not as a sideshow but as a head coach and entertainment force. He was designing skills competitions, engaging fans, and rebranding the image of an ex-QB from old guard to franchise face. That transformation didn’t happen overnight. It started with a whisper, just like Ben’s, before it became an open roar. “For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant, and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” Giants co-owner John Mara said of Eli Manning.

So the vibe is clear: Ben Roethlisberger’s back in the building, and when that happens, nostalgia walks in behind him. This is the same guy who once threw out a first pitch at a Pirates game in 2022 and said, “Any itch I have, I’m scratching by texting Pat Freiermuth.” But he also mentioned, “Excited to maybe sneak over there one day and catch them at practice.” Perhaps the comments Big Ben made in 2022 manifested in 2025. But it can also mean that the legend wants to make a comeback with the team, even if it means joining the business side of it. But while Ben was trying to drop hints about his next move, Aaron Rodgers was sneaking his way into the all-time record books.

Big Ben loses his spot to Rodgers

With just a few hundred yards left, Rodgers is on pace to eclipse Ben’s 64,088 career passing yards, taking over fifth place all-time. And he might not stop there. Brett Favre’s touchdown record (508) is also in Rodgers’ sights. Ben Roethlisberger didn’t flinch. “Aaron’s going to pass my all-time passing record this year,” he said on Footbahlin. “Good. Records are meant to be broken.” That’s Big Ben in a nutshell-humble flex.

He went even further. When comparing Rodgers to today’s QBs, Roethlisberger admitted he’d take prime Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes right now. That’s respect. That’s knowing when to let the next man shine – maybe because he’s wearing black and gold. But the timing is almost poetic. Just as Rodgers creeps up on his records, Roethlisberger inches back toward the team that defined his life. One man’s rewriting history, while the other might be rewriting plays.

He may no longer be the guy under center, but if you think Big Ben is fading quietly into the shadows, think again. He’s back in the building, back on the field, and apparently, back to being “four.” Whatever that means, Steelers fans are here for it.