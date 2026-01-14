brand-logo
Ben Roethlisberger Doesn’t Hold Back in Statement on Mike Tomlin After Calling for Steelers to Fire Him

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 13, 2026 | 9:52 PM EST

A massive 13 playoff appearances in 19 years, and yet, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, Mike Tomlin, decided to step down from his position. Statements from players, not only from the team but from the league and even beyond the sport’s boundaries, have been coming in to thank the HC for a commendable journey. However, the latest admission from the team’s former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, gave an emotional twist to the story, highlighting not just an athletic partnership but a friendship that spanned 15 years.

“Coach T, we got to spend 15 years together, and through the ups & downs it was a great ride,” Roethlisberger said. “Thank you for all you did for me and this team, and this community! You are a legend, and one of the greatest to do it! Here is to the next chapter – whatever that looks like.”

This is a developing story….!

