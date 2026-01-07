Ben Roethlisberger Drops Strong Advice for Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Steelers Playoffs

Essentials Inside The Story Big Ben challenges Rodgers to trust instincts with playoffs on line

Steelers have a chance to win their first playoff game in almost a decade

Rodgers’ rushing decline contrasts with Roethlisberger’s battle-tested postseason edge

Ben Roethlisberger knows the bitter taste of a first-round playoff exit, and he’s not about to let Aaron Rodgers suffer the same fate. This year, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is preparing to take the field for a first-round playoff game after a dramatic final 55 seconds ensured a playoff spot over the Ravens. Heading into the big game, Big Ben has a few words of advice for the veteran QB with the stakes higher than ever before.

“I would encourage Aaron to trust his legs. I think he could have run for the first down on that one, where he tried to cut back on that.” Big Ben added on his podcast. “Just keep going, Aaron.”

Imago September 29, 2024, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: September 29, 2024: Ben Roethlisberger during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Indianapolis USA – ZUMAa234 20240929_zsa_a234_205 Copyright: xAMGx

This advice was shared on his podcast, Footbahlin, which aired on January 6, 2026. In which he sat with Spence discussing the Steelers’ previous game and pointed out how thin the margin of error was there in that game. Big Ben told Aaron Rodgers to trust his legs, even at 42. The veteran QB often plays conservatively to avoid hits, but sometimes the first down is right there. The idea seemed to be to not overthink it and use instincts, take what’s available, and keep pushing.

Ben’s advice hits hard. Rodgers has barely leaned on his legs in years. Since 2021, his season high rushing yards sit at 107, and this year he’s averaging just 2.9 yards per game on the ground. Trusting his legs could be the edge Pittsburgh needs in the playoffs. As the Steelers inch closer to a first playoff win in almost a decade, Rodgers’ playoff resume also comes into the spotlight.

Aaron Rodgers’ record in the playoffs is 11-10, which isn’t bad, but not the best either. Rodgers delivered one Super Bowl title while also living through multiple one-and-done exits and NFC championship heartbreaks. Big Ben’s stats appear more “battle-tested” in comparison. During his time with Pittsburgh, he posted a 13-10 record across 23 games, including winning 2 Super Bowls and reaching a third.

Given the statistical advantage, Big Ben’s words carry extra weight, specifically when there is an elimination game for Rodgers lined up. A game that has only been possible due to a frantic final minute against the Ravens in Week 18. Against the Ravens, Calvin Austin III went on to score just his third touchdown this season to secure a playoff spot for the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers reflects on Calvin Austin III’s touchdown ahead of a crucial playoff game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just a minute remaining against the Baltimore Ravens on January 4, 2026, and the quarterback took the team on a final drive that would define their entire season. Calvin Austin III dramatized the game with a 26-yard dart when there were just a few seconds left and clinched a 26-24 win, sending Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

The Steelers secured the AFC North title and the fourth playoff seed after their walk-off victory over Baltimore, setting up a wild-card game against the Houston Texans on Monday, January 13, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium. After the game, Rodgers looked back at a critical moment involving Calvin.

“Calvin’s the sweetest guy,” he said about the TD before recollecting the decisive play. “I said, all right, Cal, you run the hitch and go back there. I was really thinking the front side three-man combination that we worked and had success with most of the night was kind of my first thought, but I just peeked back to the left and saw number three slip, and it’s a gimme touchdown. I’m proud of Calvin, and the line really gave me a lot of time all day. They played really well.”

At the 3rd-and-10 at the Baltimore 26, season hanging by a thread, Aaron Rodgers did not blink. He ripped a deep strike to Calvin Austin III for 26 yards and the walk-off touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers now gets the chance to turn all that experience and Roethlisberger’s pointed advice into action with the season on the line against Houston. If he leans into both his arm and his legs when the moment demands it, the next chapter of his playoff story in Pittsburgh is still wide open when the Steelers face the Texans on January 13 at Acrisure Stadium.