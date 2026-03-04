Ben Roethlisberger Stands by Art Rooney II Amid Backlash Over Steelers Facilities

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers received failing grades in leaked NFLPA report card rankings

Owner Art Rooney II ranked last in the league for his willingness to invest in facilities

Steelers share a building and cafeteria with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently hit an embarrassing low in the leaked NFLPA report card rankings. In the 2026 NFLPA report card, the Steelers ranked last among all 32 teams while receiving low grades in multiple categories, from ownership to facilities. But despite the growing criticism against the team’s ownership, Roethlisberger showed his support for Rooney II in how he runs the franchise.

“We know the Rooneys, and the Steelers are their business,” Roethlisberger said recently on his Footbahlin podcast. “Like it’s a family business. It’s been a family from day one, and it’s still family, and they treat it like family. You see the owners every day – you see Mr. Rooney every day. You see him at every game; he’s in the locker room after every game, shaking hands. Like, there’s something to be said about that, too, like how ownership makes you feel as a human beyond a player.”

“That’s how I felt, like I always loved playing for the Rooneys,” Roethlisberger added. “I love playing for the Steelers. And did we have the biggest facilities? No, but I never felt like less than. And maybe I only knew one way, too. Like that’s what I’m saying – I only knew Pittsburgh.”

The former quarterback spent all 18 seasons of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, so naturally, his perspective comes from someone who only experienced the Steelers’ environment. However, Roethlisberger also made it clear that he always felt respected during his time with the Steelers. But players like Roethlisberger, who have spent their entire careers with one franchise, may not have the same comparisons as those who move around the league.

While some players have constantly moved between organizations, experiencing a wide range of facilities and resources, that exposure has quickly highlighted the differences between the Steelers and other teams. For example, last year, when running back Najee Harris left Pittsburgh and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, he openly praised the Chargers’ bigger facility. Harris’ reaction only added fuel to ongoing concerns about Pittsburgh’s infrastructure.

The Steelers reportedly received F-grades in locker room quality, team travel, and training facilities. Even more concerning, they finished last overall in the report card for the first time, and the main reason behind that was Art Rooney II.

Owner Art Rooney II looks on before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Art Rooney ranks last in the league for willingness to invest in facilities, a trend reflected in the Steelers’ poor facility ratings across the board,” the NFLPA survey stated.

They were also rated the lowest in the newly introduced home-field category, which evaluated stadium conditions and field quality. Yet Ben Roethlisberger believes the issue might stem from the Steelers’ ownership philosophy rather than simple neglect.

“I think more teams, their owners, the football is not their mainstay,” Roethlisberger also mentioned. “When your main business is over here making a ton of money, and football is not your main business, you can go kind of like ‘Oh, throw some money there, I’ll do this there, I want this to be really fun and this to have a beautiful facility and this that and the other.’ But when the football is your main business, you’ve got to be a little more protective of your business.”

In Big Ben’s view, the Rooney family operates the franchise differently from many other owners around the league. To further explain his point, Roethlisberger contrasted Rooney’s approach with that of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jerry Jones has built some of the most advanced facilities for Dallas while also running major business ventures outside football, including some in the oil industry.

Meanwhile, Art Rooney II has openly criticized the NFLPA’s report cards before they were even banned. But the recently leaked grades signaled that Rooney needs to upgrade Pittsburgh’s facilities urgently.

Why has Art Rooney II faced backlash over the Steelers’ facilities?

One major factor behind the criticism is the Steelers’ shared facilities arrangement with the University of Pittsburgh. Both the Steelers and the Pittsburgh Panthers use the same building, splitting the facility in half and even sharing the cafeteria. While the setup has existed for years, players now see the Steelers’ facility as outdated compared to other teams.

The locker room situation has also drawn strong complaints, as players have mentioned that the entire Steelers team shares just five bathrooms. So, Ben Roethlisberger offered clear guidance for Art Rooney II on where to begin his work to improve the grades.

“If they would have that facility with four fields somewhere, like in Cranberry, somewhere out, like here’s a five to ten acre spread, a compound just for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Roethlisberger suggested on the recent episode of his Footbahlin podcast.

“Weight room, about the same size, and the locker room is about the same size. But it is just us. I truly wonder if there would be any different feelings if it’s just ours, where we don’t have to share.”

T.J. Watt and teammates during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joint Training Camp Practice at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Players have also criticized the Steelers’ home-field conditions, as Acrisure Stadium has reportedly shown excessive wear and tear after hosting local high school and college games. However, following a new NFL mandate requiring updated field testing standards, Art Rooney II recently confirmed that Acrisure Stadium will soon be resurfaced with Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, which is expected to reduce the risk of non-contact injuries.

The Steelers are also improving the fan and player experience inside the stadium, as the franchise received nearly $480k in approved funding for upgraded stadium heaters. These improvements show that Rooney is taking steps in response to criticism. But for a franchise with a storied legacy like the Steelers, maintaining player trust and team culture is essential, so further upgrades may be unavoidable in Pittsburgh.