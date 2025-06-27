Ben Roethlisberger Throws Shade at Patrick Mahomes in Bold Aaron Rodgers’ Claim

In October 2024, after Aaron Rodgers launched that now-iconic 52-yard Hail Mary, Patrick Mahomes took to X, tweeting, “Why is Aaron so good at that?”, followed by laughing emojis. After all, Mahomes has never completed a Hail Mary touchdown pass in his career. Hence, it resonated across sports media, even NBA’s LeBron James jumped in to say “Right!! It’s ridiculous!”, a moment of cross-sport reverence that spotlighted Rodgers’ rare talent. However, this incident ignited a debate: Rodgers or Mahomes? The same question was brought to the table of one legend, who perhaps crossed the line by claiming that A-Rod is better than the Grim Reaper.

Ben Roethlisberger has never been one to hold back, especially with a mic in front of him. But this time, it wasn’t a story about third-and-long or locker room leadership. It was a question from a fan during a Footbahlin podcast, the kind that seems harmless until it isn’t: “Who would he take, prime Aaron Rodgers or current Patrick Mahomes?” Roethlisberger didn’t hesitate. “I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now,” he said. Then came the line that really popped off. “Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime, I think.”

Now, to be clear, this wasn’t some calculated slight. Ben followed it up with praise for both. He added, “I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now. Aaron Rodgers, in his prime, was one of the top few to ever do it. He’ll go down as another arguable G.O.A.T… I think that Aaron in his prime (is better).” But if you listened closely, it was clear which way he leans. Rodgers, to Roethlisberger, was pure. Efficient, fearless, and mechanical in the best way.

The throws were tighter, the movement smoother, the pocket management almost surgical. If you were under center, watching film in 2011, Rodgers was probably the guy you envied most. Still, saying Patrick Mahomes is on the way out of his prime. That’s a take. He has won three Super Bowls in 5 years. He made that run with a patchwork receiver group and still found a way to outplay Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in back-to-back road playoff games.

Aaron Rodgers in his prime was wild, though. That 2011 season, 45 touchdowns, six interceptions, a passer rating over 122. Nobody’s touched that number since. And it was not just the production, it was how he got there. But overall, he has only one ring.

Mahomes is explosive, resilient, and a born winner. Roethlisberger sees greatness in both. He just prefers Rodgers when the variables are controlled. Uh…or maybe perhaps, in the 2022 wild card game, Mahomes defeated Big Ben, scoring five touchdown passes with less than six minutes expired in the second half in a 42-21 win. Who knows that still stings the legend? But football is rarely clean. It’s messy, fast, and (sometimes) unfair. And that might be where Mahomes thrives most. If these two ever meet in the playoffs, Rodgers chasing a final chapter, Mahomes defending the crown, maybe then we stop arguing and just watch. Or maybe we argue louder! But at present, speculations are for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is putting the Steelers at risk

While the Grim Reaper is a permanent fixture at the Chiefs, A-Rod is forced to switch teams, having signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this month. The Steelers and Rodgers had been in talks since March, but the deal didn’t come together until mid-June. That delay means Rodgers missed most of the offseason program. He wasn’t in the building for OTAs.

via Imago Newly-signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061020 ARCHIExCARPENTER

It’s not ideal, especially for a quarterback walking into a new system with an entirely new cast of teammates. And Julian Edelman has concerns. “I think they’ll be a little better than last year. Do I think they’re gonna win a Super Bowl? No,” he said bluntly in a recent interview. But A-Rod is already plotting revenge against naysayers.

He pointed to Rodgers’ slow start with the Jets in 2024, when lack of chemistry and cohesion derailed the team early before Rodgers eventually found rhythm with his guys, but it was too late by then. “Aaron doesn’t know his teammates at all yet,” Edelman said. “Once again, he’s going into another year behind.” The concern is simple: Rodgers might still have the arm talent, but building timing and trust takes reps. Pittsburgh’s got a ticking clock, and right now, they’re already behind it.