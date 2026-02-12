Ben Roethlisberger to Suffer Same Fate as Bill Belichick Amid Accusations on Steelers Legend, Claims Shannon Sharpe

Essentials Inside The Story Former Steelers player alleges quarterback destroyed locker room brotherhood.

Current QB publicly validates scathing character assessment of legend.

Concerns threaten legendary quarterback's first-ballot Hall of Fame chances.

The 2026 Hall of Fame snubbed legendary head coach Bill Belichick, and now that same ill fate could be looming over former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Despite being one of the most celebrated quarterbacks ever, the recent comments from his ex-teammate could trigger the clause. Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe had a say in the matter, exploring the comments against Roethlisberger.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They didn’t let anybody know; they didn’t talk about it because it’s going to be tough for Ben to get in on the first ballot,” said Shannon Sharpe on the Nightcap podcast on YouTube. “Everybody knew some of the things that were going on that didn’t get reported. I am not an insider. I ain’t looking to put nobody personal business on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roethlisberger spent 18 glorious years with the Steelers, winning the Super Bowl twice (XL, XLIII). But the recent controversy could become the reason for him becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Bill Belichick has already been a victim. The six-time Super Bowl-winning HC had been a part of different controversies.

Imago September 1, 2025: North Carolina Tar Heels head coach BILL BELICHICK walks out before the NCAA, College League, USA football matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250901_zma_c04_001 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

The most well-known is the Deflategate scandal, when Tom Brady deliberately deflated the football to get a better grip. It led to a million-dollar fine and a four-game ban for the quarterback. The franchise lost its two draft picks. Then there is the Spygate scandal, where the Patriots were caught videotaping the New York Jets from an unknown authority. Because of these two controversies, Belichick likely missed out on becoming a Hall of Fame inductee, failing to secure 40 votes out of 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the same thing could be happening for Roethlisberger. The former quarterback retired following the 2021 season. Based on it, he has a chance to become a first-ballot HOF in 2027. But one comment from his ex-teammate could change the entire story.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Joey Porter Sr. says Ben Roethlisberger is not a good person

Joey Porter Sr. has had two stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first was from 1999 to 2006, when he was a linebacker and won Super Bowl XL. The second was from 2014 to 2018, working as one of the coaching assistants. So, in a way, he has played with and been a coach of Roethlisberger. Despite sharing so much time with him, Porter blasted the former quarterback during the latest Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The s*** that [Roethlisberger] do that we don’t talk about is crazy,” Porter said on Cam Heyward’s ‘Not Just Football’ podcast. “Out of anybody that talk, he should never grab a microphone and talk Steelers business. Because if we talking Steelers business, his a** is foul of all foul.”

He further added, “The s*** that he did is foul of all foul. He’s not a good teammate. Won a Super Bowl with him, but the person? He’s just not a good teammate. He knows that. Anybody in the Steeler building knows that. I’ve only won one Super Bowl, and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback? Yeah. But is he a good person? No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Just Football with Cam Heyward (@notjustfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

His comments came while discussing how Roethlisberger and James Harrison called out former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. For the “bad person” reference, Porter said that the six-time Pro-Bowler did not sign autographs for his teammates’ family members. Players even questioned his “captain qualities” and refrained from voting him to be the captain. It is a strong accusation, but how much truth it holds remains to be explored.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with social media becoming a platform to share personal views, Porter’s statements had some interesting comments to it.

“Go off @jportersr55 🎯,” commented Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph is the second signal-caller of the Steelers. Being drafted in 2018, he had the opportunity to play with the former quarterback for four seasons. The “bullseye” in his comment speaks a lot. He stands in support of Porter, showing that he is spot on in his statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things are starting to take a different turn for Big Ben, and that too, one year before he gets a shot at the first ballot Hall of Fame. Following Porter’s insights, more of the Steelers’ players are opening up. It remains to be seen how things shape up. Only the future knows what is in store for Ben Roethlisberger.