Cris Collinsworth has spent decades calling some of the NFL’s biggest moments, but his own playing career gave him a few awkward ones to remember. The longtime NBC broadcaster recently stepped in when a referee’s microphone failed during a Bengals game. Now, he has shared a story about a mistake from much earlier in his football life.

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The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver scored his first professional touchdown on September 20, 1981, against the Cleveland Browns. The then-rookie Collinsworth caught a 41-yard pass from quarterback Ken Anderson in the fourth quarter, though Cincinnati eventually lost 20-17.

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The touchdown should have been a moment to celebrate. But after the touchdown, his celebration did not go as planned.

“Can’t believe I messed up my first NFL TD celebration,” Collinsworth wrote in a post on X on Friday.

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“The first touchdown I ever scored; I tried a big spike. It never crossed my mind. That play might score a touchdown. It was just like, boom, all of a sudden, I was in the end zone,” Collinsworth said in a clip shared on X.

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He later explained exactly where things went wrong. “Seriously, I tried to spike the ball and gave a big windup. The ball slipped out of my hand, and I go, screw this, I’m never doing that again.”

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Collinsworth had plenty of chances to make up for it, though. He went on to catch 417 passes for 6,698 yards and 36 touchdowns during eight seasons with Cincinnati. He also earned three consecutive Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro selections from 1981 to 1983.

His football journey had started well before the NFL. Collinsworth played quarterback at the University of Florida before moving to wide receiver. In 1977, he threw a 99-yard touchdown pass against the Rice Owls, a play that remains tied for the longest touchdown pass in NCAA history.

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Collinsworth’s playing career also included two Super Bowl appearances with the Bengals. Cincinnati lost to San Francisco in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII, and he retired after the second defeat.

He later moved into broadcasting, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable voices in the sport as NBC’s lead analyst on Sunday Night Football.

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That career has put him on the other side of the biggest NFL moments. During Cincinnati’s Week 10 matchup against Pittsburgh, Collinsworth even helped out when the referee’s microphone stopped working. After the official struggled to announce a penalty, the broadcaster stepped in to deliver the call.

But his latest post offered a reminder that Collinsworth has his own share of memorable football mishaps. His first NFL touchdown was a milestone. The celebration, as he now admits, was one he would rather have done differently.