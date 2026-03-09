Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Admits Reserve Players Bruised His Ego & Embarrassed Him While Playing Soccer During His NFL Prime

Essentials Inside The Story Chad Johnson recalls brutal reality check during casual session with Real Madrid reserves

Even at the peak of his career, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson once had to eat humble pie on the soccer field. Recounting a casual game with Real Madrid’s reserve players, the Cincinnati Bengals legend admitted to getting a major reality check. The moment not only scared his ego but also changed his view of the game.

“I’m in my prime,” Johnson said on The Late Run with Ochocinco podcast. “My ego. Oh, I’m faster than everybody here. I don’t have the skill, I don’t have the technique, I put on that orange jersey, and they embarrassed me. I forgot what year it was, but crazy shape.”

Back on January 7, 2011, Chad Johnson made a surprise stop at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex, where he met global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and other members of the squad.

“The season just ended, and they made me look foolish. And it was such a huge ego check and understanding how great players are at the elite level like that. And it was nothing but just simple, simple back and forth. I couldn’t even see the ball. I couldn’t even touch the ball.”

On his newly launched podcast, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson recalled visiting Real Madrid during José Mourinho’s time as manager. He had developed a relationship with both Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo. It gave him a chance to join the team’s reserves for a quick soccer session after his own NFL season ended.

Reuters Soccer Football – Europa League – Group G – AS Roma v Sheriff Tiraspol – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy – December 14, 2023 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The small field and his stellar football resume boosted his confidence, which took a hit when he started playing. The experience made him realize how skilled elite soccer players truly are. This reality check also deepened his appreciation for the sport. Watching the game up close and experiencing the speed and precision firsthand made him respect soccer even more.

Mourinho joined Real Madrid as manager in 2010 and remained with the team for two more seasons. During that stretch, Johnson was nearing the end of his successful NFL career.

He had even earned six Pro Bowl selections while playing for the Bengals, the team that selected him in the 2001 NFL draft. He finished the decade-long stint with 751 receptions for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns. Johnson didn’t lie when he said he was in his prime.

As for Johnson’s love for soccer, it blossomed when he was first introduced to the game at the age of four. He played as a striker during his early years and remained competitive until he attended Miami Beach Senior High School. Thereafter, football took center stage in his life. But Johnson remained a soccer fan, actively supporting his favorite teams.

In 2011, Sporting Kansas City, a soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer, invited him for a four-day tryout.

While he never landed an offer, he made his competitive debut with Boca Raton FC in the National Premier Soccer League in 2018. Later, Johnson took on the analyst role for Fox Sports during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Most recently, he launched a project dedicated to soccer.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson launches soccer podcast

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is stepping into the world of soccer with a new venture.

Before the eleven cities in the country host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the NFL star has launched a sports podcast, The Late Run with Ochocinco. The show is produced through collaboration between a soccer company, Footballco, and Johnson’s OchoCinco Productions.

The DraftKings-sponsored podcast features conversation on soccer culture. It made its debut on Thursday, with Raheem Taylor-Parkes serving as co-host. Johnson spoke about the project, which connects him to a personal goal.

“I always had a dream of starting my own production company,” Ochocinco told Front Office Sports. “I thought about what would be the best way to bridge the gap and get people interested in ‘the beautiful game [soccer].’”

Johnson grew up in Miami’s Liberty City in the 1980s, when soccer was neither popular nor accessible. He used to watch live games with his grandfather on a black-and-white television.

While Johnson didn’t know the sport, hearing Diego Maradona’s name repeatedly sparked his curiosity and interest. Due to limited opportunities, he eventually moved forward with football.

“My way out of my circumstance as a child was football,” he explained. “I wasn’t gonna be a goddamn academic scholar. I didn’t make the damn dean’s list. But my love for the beautiful game is still there.”

Johnson follows major soccer leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A. And now, he has just found new ways to celebrate the sport that first captured his attention as a kid.