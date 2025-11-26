Bengals Legend Confirms How Things Are Between Ja’Marr Chase & Jalen Ramsey After NFL Punishment

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Ramsey was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing a punch to Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase was suspended one game without pay for spitting on the safety

The altercation between Ramsey and Chase took place during the week 11 game

Both Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey faced fines for a heated scuffle during their recent matchup. Following Chase’s one-game suspension, he publicly apologized but notably didn’t mention Ramsey directly. Now, a Bengals legend assures fans that an apology between Chase and Ramsey did happen behind closed doors.

“I guarantee you this, I already told [Ja’Marr] Chase. Listen, young boy, take your punishment, say your sorries, get your apologies out the way, and come back even better, lock in and focus and do what you need to do,” said Chad Ochocinco Johnson. “I guarantee you he called Jalen Ramsey and apologized too.”

The incident that sparked this drama took place late in the fourth quarter of the Bengals vs. Steelers game. After a series of intense plays, Ramsey threw a punch at Chase’s helmet and grabbed it, amping up tensions.

Officials quickly intervened, handing Ramsey a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejecting him. To make matters worse, video footage later showed that Chase spat at Ramsey, further escalating the situation.

That’s why Shannon questioned why Chase’s public apology didn’t name Ramsey directly.

“Because he did it on his own, man to man, on the phone,” Ocho explained.

Sharpe argued that an effective apology needs to address the offended party publicly to carry weight. Still, Ochocinco insisted that players value the personal, direct apology more than any public display.

But despite that, the Bengals legend remains confident that Chase handled things as needed while sharing a suggestion with the WR.

A direct message for Ja’Marr Chase

“I hope Chase sees this, still be yourself. Do not lose the f—— edge that makes you, ‘you.’ I’m sure you talked to Ramsey and apologized to him,” Ocho emphasized.

Chase already made his feelings known in a detailed public statement posted on Instagram. He took full responsibility for the incident, apologizing to teammates, the Bengals organization, fans, and the Steelers community.

“What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport-or in life-for that level of disrespect. I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization,” Chase wrote in the apology.

He went further, addressing the frustration of a tough season but admitting that losing his cool let down those around him. He promised that he won’t let it happen again and expressed regret over missing the next game due to suspension.

Still, the apology launched another round of discussion online. Many question whether Chase should have explicitly named Ramsey, the individual he wronged directly. For now, as Shannon summarized, “We’re going to agree to disagree on that one.”