Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Shares Major Health Update After Kidney Transplant

For a man who spent his career protecting his quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson just won the most important battle of his own life. After being diagnosed with kidney disease about a decade ago, Anderson recently underwent surgery. His latest update reveals just how he is feeling.

“Ringed the bell! Goal is to get out tomorrow,” Anderson’s celebratory X post read.

With these blessings, Willie Anderson shared that his kidney transplant was a success and posted the video on X, where he was seen walking (with the help of a walker) next to a nurse, to ring the bell to celebrate his triumph after a grueling health battle.

This update comes after Anderson posted another video right after his surgery, where he expressed gratitude for all the support he received during this difficult time.

“God is great, man. Everything went well, kidney’s well,” Anderson, 50, said in a video message posted on X. “I’m a little sore. My pressure is now coming down now. Doing well.”

Willie Anderson was initially diagnosed with the disease at age 40. However, he had also revealed having high blood pressure earlier, receiving that diagnosis between the ages of 38 and 39.

With his health gradually deteriorating, the Bengals legend went to Emory University and Duke University last summer, where he was placed on the transplant list but failed to find a donor.

Despite efforts from his family and friends, Anderson couldn’t find a match until his girlfriend emerged as the perfect donor. Thanking her with this gesture, the Cincinnati icon had some heartwarming words in the video he shared last month.

“My girl wanted to check and see for herself,” Anderson said. “She was a perfect match. Crazy. Never in a million years did I think that I would be in this position of needing a kidney and going through a transplant. Two, I never thought someone this close to me in this aspect would be the one that I would get a kidney from.”

While Willie Anderson emerged victorious in a challenging battle against kidney disease, the Bengals right tackle didn’t enjoy a similar result regarding his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction after being a finalist each of the past five years.

Willie Anderson misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Willie Anderson was selected tenth overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Bengals and featured in 195 games while starting 184 times.

As a star offensive lineman, he allowed only 16 sacks throughout his career while being a four-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro selection before announcing his retirement in 2008.

While these numbers and accolades appear Canton-worthy, the member of the Bengals’ Ring of Honor has yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite being a finalist five times. However, when asked about his missed induction, Anderson issued a positive message for those players who made it to Canton this year.

“Once again, I say this every year. Congratulations to the men who made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight,” Anderson said, as per the Bengals Wire. “All of us who wait for our call have no ill will towards our brothers who have made it to Football Immortality! Salute you, great men, and GOD bless all who cheered me on, and Thanks for the Prayers! We’ll keep pushing on!!”

Willie Anderson’s road to recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. With a successful transplant behind him and the unwavering support of his loved ones, the Bengals legend is focused on his health and his life beyond football.