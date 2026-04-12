62-YO Ailing Browns QB Join Hands With Ex-WWE Star Nick Nemeth to Make Wrestling Debut

Bernie Kosar has never done anything the conventional way, and at 62, he’s clearly not about to start. The Browns legend once gamed the NFL Draft to land in Cleveland and won a national championship while cramming 18 hours a semester. He then spent nine seasons as the most reliable quarterback the franchise had seen in years. He came out the other side of a liver transplant just months ago, still fighting Parkinson’s. So when an ex-WWE star came calling with an offer to make his wrestling debut, Kosar barely blinked.

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On Thursday, former WWE star Nic Nemeth invited Bernie Kosar to attend TNA Rebellion. In a clip shared by TMZ Sports within hours, Kosar accepted the invitation. The Browns legend said that he felt “honored and humbled” to stand in Nemeth’s corner and help him “bring home the W.”

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Nemeth has enjoyed an accomplished wrestling career, winning the Intercontinental Championship six times, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the NXT Championship once. But even with all those accolades, Nemeth seemed especially excited about having Kosar in his corner at the TNA event in Ohio.

“Titles are huge. But me getting a chance to fight AJ Francis, a former football player by the way, with Bernie Kosar somehow in my freaking corner, I can’t wait to see what happens,” said Nemeth.

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The event marked TNA Wrestling’s first return to Cleveland in over a decade. But what made it an even bigger event for Cleveland fans was seeing two hometown icons like Nemeth and Kosar sharing the spotlight.

Still, how exactly did Nemeth convince the 62-year-old NFL legend to step into the wrestling world? As it turns out, Nemeth and Kosar have known each other for years, and they’ve even attended a Browns game together. That friendship helped Nemeth convince Kosar to make his wrestling debut.

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On April 11, when Nemeth finally faced AJ Francis, Bernie Kosar’s presence grabbed the spotlight. As the match grew chaotic and a steel chair entered the mix, Nemeth appeared to be in serious trouble. Just then, Kosar stepped into the ring to block Francis from attacking Nemeth.

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But as Francis prepared to charge at Kosar, it looked like the Browns legend might be in danger. At that exact moment, KC Navarro made a surprise appearance. Navarro had been sidelined with an injury, so his return caught everyone off guard. So, Francis turned his attention toward Navarro, and Kosar took advantage of that distraction to flip the script.

With the referee momentarily distracted, Bernie Kosar grabbed a steel chair and struck Francis. And Nemeth immediately took the opportunity to land a Danger Zone to secure his victory over Francis. Bernie Kosar’s wrestling debut feels even more remarkable considering what he has endured in the last few years.

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Bernie Kosar is still recovering from a liver transplant

In 2024, doctors diagnosed Bernie Kosar with a chronic liver condition that worsened to a life-and-death situation. It took months of battling the condition, but last year, a donor finally saved Kosar’s life. In November last year, after Bryce Dunlap passed away following a medical emergency, his parents donated his liver, and Kosar received it.

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Imago Credits via X, @BernieKosarQB

On November 17, 2025, Bernie Kosar then successfully underwent the liver transplant surgery. However, in January, doctors detected a rejection of the new liver, forcing Kosar to undergo immediate IV treatment. Thankfully, the procedure worked, and Kosar was out of danger. Last month, Kosar finally shared an update with fans about his recovery journey.

“It’s been four months since the transplant and four months of my daily routine,” Bernie Kosar revealed in an Instagram reel last month. “The daily smoothie, the daily clean detoxifying focusutical, and the nasal spray neutrosome exosome. Thanks for getting my brain and body back in the game. Let’s have a winning day. You matter.”

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Last month, Bernie Kosar also underwent another surgery, and he has not revealed the details of that procedure. But now, judging by his TNA outing, Kosar still has plenty of fight left on the road to a healthier life.