Bill Belichick Assigns Blame for Failures at UNC Amid Reports Linking HC to Top NFL Job

The 2025 football season was one to forget in Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels finished 4–8 and managed just two conference wins all year. However, moving forward, Bill Belichick expects a turnaround, and he also laid out why he’s confident things will change.

“…We didn’t really have a recruiting class last year,” Belichick said. “A lot of new players—70 new players start the season this year. We’re going to be in much better shape in terms of having some continuity and building forward through spring ball. I’m excited about that.”

It was clear to anyone watching that the Tar Heels never found consistency in 2025. As per Belichick, heavy roster turnover played a big role in those struggles. With a full season now behind them, there’s reason to believe Year 2 with Belichick at the helm could be far more promising than the first.

When Bill Belichick arrived in December 2024, he did so with urgency. North Carolina flipped its roster, with many of the new faces arriving through the spring transfer portal. By the time the 2025 season ended, the Tar Heels looked nothing like the 2024 group, with nearly 70 roster changes.

Naturally, the level of upheaval showed on Saturdays. The season opened with a blowout loss to TCU, followed by a 25-point road defeat at UCF. After that, Clemson walked into Chapel Hill and rolled 38-10, emptying the stands early as frustrated Tar Heels fans headed for the exits before the final whistle.

Eventually, general manager Michael Lombardi called it what it was, labeling the program a rebuild in an October donor letter.

Yet, there were some positives for Belichick.

“It’s great working with a lot of young players,” he added. “I saw a lot of improvement both off the field and in their training, conditioning, strength, and explosion. And then on the field in terms of technique, communication, and so forth …”

Now, while the 2026 transfer window has brought more roster churn under Belichick, reports continue to link him to a top NFL job. If something like that materializes, it will put Chapel Hill at another crossroads just as momentum starts to form.

Bill Belichick is linked to the Buffalo Bills after Sean McDermott’s firing

The firing of Sean McDermott sent shockwaves through the Bills Mafia. And amid all the noise, one familiar voice cut through it. As per former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, only one name fits this moment, and it points straight to Bill Belichick.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, he said, “Get the guy that has proven he can go to the Super Bowl.”

“That’s the only guy, in my opinion, you replace Sean McDermott with.”

Coming from someone who battled Belichick for years in the AFC East with both the Bills and Jets, that endorsement carried weight. After that, Ryan pushed the idea even further. He suggested Brian Daboll, a name already buzzing around Western New York, should slide back into familiar territory.

In Ryan’s view, Daboll returning as offensive coordinator under Belichick would make sense. Still, Belichick has stayed firm. Despite the ups and downs of his first season in Chapel Hill, he continues to say college football is where he plans to stay.

Previously, similar rumors followed Belichick when the Giants moved on from Daboll mid-season. That time, Belichick shut it down himself.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not [wavered],” he said in a statement.

“We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.”

Still, the question lingers. Would the pull of Buffalo and the chance to coach 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen change anything? The Bills have the roster, and the Lombardi Trophy remains the missing piece. For now, though, it appears Belichick is staying put.