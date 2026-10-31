Bill Belichick Reportedly Broke Up With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson a Year Ago

Bill Belichick, who now coaches North Carolina after eight Super Bowl titles, has spent the last two years answering questions about his personal life. Friday brought a fresh one.

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Belichick and Jordon Hudson, who went public as a couple in June 2024, quietly ended their relationship late last year, TMZ Sports reported Friday, citing sources close to Hudson with direct knowledge.

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TMZ’s sources added that the two remain “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.”

The publication said it is unclear what led to the split or who ended it. Another source told the outlet that Hudson has started seeing other people, though her current relationship status is unknown.

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Neither Belichick nor Hudson has publicly addressed the report. TMZ reached out to both and has not heard back.

Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, reportedly met on a flight in February 2021 and started dating in 2022. The nearly 50-year age gap drew plenty of attention once their relationship went public.

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Nothing on the surface suggested a split. How do you keep that quiet for almost a year with this much attention? The two appeared together at events all year, and Hudson was on the sideline for UNC’s home game against Syracuse last Saturday. She also turned up on the sideline in September and early October.

The couple’s biggest public flashpoint came in April 2025, when Hudson spoke up from off camera during a CBS Sunday Morning interview after Belichick was asked how they met. The clip spread quickly online.

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“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.”

The interview was part of the press run for Belichick’s book, The Art of Winning, in which he described Hudson as his creative muse. North Carolina responded by hiring a prominent public relations expert to help him.

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A few weeks later, on SportsCenter, Belichick said, “It’s off to the side, a personal relationship.” Days later, on The Pivot podcast, he said Hudson helps him focus on football while she handles the other opportunities that come along.

“It would be personal opportunities, [like] a speaking thing, appearance on this or talk about this, or somebody happens to want an autograph, that type of thing,” Belichick said. “So, she kind of helped organize that for me.”

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The attention has not slowed. At the ESPYs in July, comedian Marcello Hernández joked about the age gap in his monologue.

Hudson’s presence around the program has been a storyline at UNC for two seasons, and this report puts it back in the spotlight.

How the Jordan Hudson Story Has Followed Bill Belichick Through His Second UNC Season

Belichick was hired as UNC’s head coach on December 11, 2024, and the Hudson questions started almost immediately. Her potential role became a point of fascination after public records requests turned up an email he sent shortly after he arrived.

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In September, Belichick explained that email to the Wall Street Journal. He said he had asked that requests for personal appearances be forwarded to Hudson, adding that it “didn’t have anything to do with the university.”

He also dismissed the idea that she was trying to run the team as ridiculous, and UNC has said Hudson has no football responsibilities. Belichick told the Journal their working relationship is “not North Carolina stuff.”

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The university also pushed back on a podcast report from Pablo Torre that said Hudson had been told not to be at football facilities, releasing a statement that she was still welcome.

On the field, Belichick has the Tar Heels at 4-3 in his second season after a 31-30 overtime loss to Syracuse on October 24, a game they led 20-10 in the third quarter as 8.5-point favorites. Syracuse had lost 11 straight ACC games before beating them.

Belichick said afterward, “A hard-fought game, proud of the way our guys competed.”

Belichick was once thought to be on the outs before the season began, but UNC had road wins over Pitt and Duke for its best start under him at 4-2.

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Neither side has confirmed the split, so for now it rests on TMZ’s sources. What is certain is the schedule: No. 1 Miami arrives in Chapel Hill on Saturday, with UConn, Louisville, Virginia, and NC State still to come.