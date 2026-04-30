Bill Belichick’s GF Takes a Shot at NBC Over Sudden Exit of Veteran Analyst Days After Discussing Vrabel-Russini Drama

Discussing the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini is a dicey area for NFL media, ask former NBC analyst Chris Simms. After taking a rather controversial stance on the scandal, the network quickly showed him the door. Bill Belichick’s partner, Jordon Hudson, landed a sharp attack at the network, having herself suffered a lot because of the media.

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“We’re not talking about this? Why not, @ProFootballTalk?”Hudson wrote on X, in response to a viral clip from Pro Football Talk Live. Host Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel controversy, which headed towards an unsavory tone. The latter shared that he talks about the controversy with his friends, and that it’s a pretty active topic of discussion in his circle. Florio tried to save the day by repeating “Stay on target” (a Star Wars line), and telling Simms to be “careful” about where he was going with this.

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“Look, there’s a lot there,” Florio said. “And there’s only so much that is reported and known. I’m just trying to help.” Simms instead replied with a “shut up.”

Soon after, the analyst announced that he would not be a part of NBC’s Football Night in America crew this season. Hudson, however, saw this as a great opportunity to get some payback from Mike Florio.

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Florio’s Pro Football Talk now operates under the NBC. And, he also happens to be a prominent voice covering the Jordon Hudson-Bill Belichick relationship. Since this coverage has always earned her backlash from the public, Hudson used this moment to launch a very pointed jab at Florio. That too with a brilliant gag.

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Right before Bill Belichick was to debut as a college football head coach last year, he was busy promoting his latest book. It was an important move, since it was getting North Carolina football some much-needed PR. But at a CBS Sunday Morning interview, Hudson pulled something that will forever define her legacy. Interviewer Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick about the beginnings of his relationship. Hudson, who also acts as his PR aide, said from behind the shot, “We’re not talking about this.”

For days, that one sentence became everything Hudson was known for. The narrative around Jordon Hudson controlling Belichick’s public presence got bigger because of this incident. Mike Florio added more fuel to the fire by reporting that this was not the only instance of her trying to intervene during that interview. And, he also wrote this:

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“It’s unprecedented, for any high-level football coach, to have a family member/significant other who isn’t employed by the program to be so intimately connected to it. And it’s precisely the kind of thing that Belichick, in past years, would have mercilessly mocked.

What happened to Simms weirdly seemed to mirror this CBS fiasco. Even though fans have assumed that he was taken out of FNIA’s programming because of his comments, it would be difficult to truly claim this. NBC is ordering a major revamp of the show and has already brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as a presenter.

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Chris Simms’ exit from Football Night in America cannot entirely be linked to his recent comments

Simms also said on the show, “I will not be part of ‘Football Night in America.’ They told me that last week, so that’s just going to be a different aspect. That hurt because I do love it.”

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This was the first time that the Pro Football Talk Live co-host addressed the situation. Tomlin was also hired last week, on April 21. But Simms never said anything about it at that time. He was one of the core members of the broadcasting crew for that show. Interestingly, Tony Dungy had also left FNIA, and colleague Rodney Harrison’s return also seemed doubtful. The two were part of the panel that travelled to game sites.

FNIA’s studio crew, however, will only be missing Simms. Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, and Devin McCourty are still on the lineup. Simms had been part of the show for the past six years. Whether or not Simms’ appearances on other NBC shows are affected is unknown. But the timing of it all makes it harder for fans not to suspect the more dramatic version of events. Simms, however, sure is disappointed at being moved.